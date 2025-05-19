Brighton vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Premier League champions Liverpool travel to Brighton for one last away day before the trophy lift.

While Brighton still cling to extremely thin hopes of European qualification, Liverpool have been busy celebrating their 20th league title with sun, sea and perhaps a sangria or two.

Arne Slot and his players have been spotted enjoying some well-earned downtime, but there’s still football to be played, at least in theory.

Their post-title form has been relaxed to say the least. A 3-1 defeat at Chelsea and a chaotic 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield last week confirmed what many suspected: Liverpool might be mentally on their summer holidays already.

Slot’s rotation and experiments have made things entertaining, if not exactly efficient, so Monday night’s clash with the entertaining Seagulls promises more samba than structure.

Brighton’s 2-0 win at Wolves last weekend showed they’re still game, and with Joao Pedro back from suspension and Danny Welbeck hitting double figures, Fabian Hurzeler’s side could take advantage of a Reds team running on party fumes.

This might be the last time Brighton fans see a number of these players turn out in blue and white, particularly if Chelsea don’t finish seventh and win the Conference League, which is the only bizarre route they can now take to Europe.

Throw in a returning Salah, a relaxed atmosphere and a fixture that always seems to deliver goals, and Monday Night Football should be well worth watching.





Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

This match should have goals and lots of them.

Liverpool have conceded in ten of their last twelve league matches and showed little appetite for defending against Arsenal or Chelsea.

Brighton, while hardly water-tight themselves, have scored in five of their last six at home and now welcome back Joao Pedro to partner Welbeck in a front line that could cause problems.

Both teams have scored in each of their last five meetings, and each of the last three clashes at the Amex has produced over 3.5 goals.

Mohamed Salah is still chasing an away goals record, and with nothing on the line for either side, we could see a game that opens up early.

We’re backing both teams to score and over 3.5 goals. And if you’re feeling brave, both teams to score in both halves offers a much bigger price and a real chance if chaos reigns.

Brighton team news

Joao Pedro returns from suspension and should feature in the attack.

Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma are all back in training and will be assessed, though Mitoma hasn’t started since Gameweek 31.

Solly March, Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter and James Milner remain sidelined.

Mats Wieffer has impressed at right-back and may continue, while Adam Webster will hope to retain his place despite Dunk’s possible return.

Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck are also likely to start.

Brighton expected line-up

Verbruggen – Wieffer, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan – Baleba, Ayari – Minteh, Pedro, Gruda – Welbeck

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez is ruled out due to injury.

Conor Bradley could keep his place at right-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, jeered by some fans last weekend, may not be risked.

Jarrel Quansah could partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, while Kostas Tsimikas will make his final appearance at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister could return to the XI after two games on the bench.

Mo Salah, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz will be Liverpool’s main points of attack.

Liverpool expected line-up

Alisson – Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas – Endo, Mac Allister – Salah, Jones, Gakpo – Diaz

Brighton vs Liverpool: How to watch and listen

Brighton vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and UHDR at 8pm on Monday, May 19. Commentary is also available on talkSPORT.





Brighton vs Liverpool stats

– Both teams have scored in each of the last five meetings.

– Brighton are unbeaten in their last two home league games against Liverpool.

– Liverpool have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 Premier League matches.

– Brighton have scored in five of their last six at home but not kept a clean sheet in any.

– Three of Brighton’s last five and each of Liverpool’s last three have gone over 3.5 goals.