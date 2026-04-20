Brighton v Chelsea: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Under-pressure Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior returns to the home of one of his former playing clubs for a clash with Brighton on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are looking to halt a run of four Premier League losses in a row, having failed to score in any of those games. They are above Brighton by just one point ahead of their next match.

Brighton are unbeaten in their past four games after rescuing a point in stoppage time against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, making this an intriguing match in the race for Europe.

Brighton v Chelsea kick-off time

Brighton v Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 21 at the Amex.

Brighton v Chelsea how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.

There will be live radio coverage on talkSPORT.

Brighton team news

Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed Diego Gomez, James Milner and Solly March will be unavailable. He expects Milner and March to definitely be able to play again this season.

Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are long-term absentees with ligament injuries.

Hurzeler has allayed any fears of an injury for Kaoru Mitoma, confirming the winger will be available. In other news, Lewis Dunk will be back after serving a suspension.

Chelsea team news

Liam Rosenior says he will be making a “late call” on Joao Pedro on the morning of the game, with the striker having trained on Monday.

Estevao Willian has been ruled out for definite, whereas Enzo Fernandez has been cleared to play.

Rosenior also dismissed the idea of having an issue with selecting Wesley Fofana after his recent reaction to being substituted off.

Brighton v Chelsea odds

Brighton have won their past three clashes with Chelsea and the odds favour a home win, with Brighton 6/4 to come out on top.

In contrast, Chelsea are 7/4 to get the three points, whilst it’s 14/5 for a draw.

Brighton v Chelsea prediction

Brighton have only ever done the league double over Chelsea once before, which was in the 2022/23 season.

On current form, it’s hard to see where Chelsea’s next win will come from, but equally, their scoreless run is the kind of spell that you can’t imagine lasting too much longer.

Rosenior’s side will be hoping to at least halt the slide by claiming a first draw since February. It could be a score draw, though, since both teams have only been involved in two goalless games each this season.

And in terms of the scoresheet, keep an eye out for Brighton’s Danny Welbeck. West Ham are the only club he has scored more Premier League goals against than Chelsea and he’s 13/8 to score against the Blues for a seventh time in his career.