Burnley welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday

Burnley will be happy to start Matchweek 12 outside of the relegation zone – although it’s tight at the bottom and they’re only a single point from safety.

They go into this one after back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and West Ham while conceding seven goals in their last three outings will be of concern for boss Scott Parker, who built his team on a rock-solid defence in the Championship last season.

Despite being far from perfect, Chelsea sit third behind Arsenal and Manchester City after 11 games.

However, there’s still a feeling that the table is yet to take shape in an unpredictable season to date and the Blues are only four points above Brentford in 12th.

One thing worth noting is that Chelsea have been a better bet on the road so far, averaging more points and scoring more goals than at Stamford Bridge.

The current world champions have also enjoyed past trips to Turf Moor where they’ve plundered 19 goals in the last five visits.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea

Burnley vs Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 (UK) on Saturday, November 22 at Turf Moor.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Burnley team news

The hosts will definitely be without former Chelsea man Armando Broja after the striker was stretchered off in some distress during Albania’s 2-0 loss to England in World Cup qualifying.

Lesley Ugochukwu will be fit to face his former club, though.

In-form Dutchman Zian Flemming, who has three in three in the Premier League, looks set to start alone up front with Parker expected to go five at the back and four in midfield – his favoured formation against the stronger sides.

Burnley expected line-up

(5-4-1) Dubravka; Cullen, Hartman, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Walker; Anthony, Florentino, Esteve, Ugochukwu; Flemming.

Chelsea team news

For Enzo Maresca, it’s a case of counting them all back in after his squad racked up thousands of air miles in World Cup qualifying.

Those who will need late checks include Enzo Fernandez, who withdrew from the Argentina squad as he recovers from a knee injury.

Pedro Neto is back in full training though after the winger didn’t travel with Portugal due to a minor hamstring injury.

Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia continue to be sidelined.

Liam Delap will hope to get another run out as Chelsea’s main striker while it will be interesting to see if Maresca starts exciting talent Estevao, who scored in both Brazil’s games in the international break.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Cucurella, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto; Caicedo, James; Garnacho, Neto, Joao Pedro; Delap.

Burnley vs Chelsea stats

– Burnley have won just one of their 18 Premier League games against Chelsea (D5 L12), picking up a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 season.

– Chelsea have won eight of their nine Premier League away games against Burnley (D1), including each of the last six in a row.

– Chelsea have won their last six Premier League away games against Burnley, netting at least three goals in each of the last five.

– Burnley have lost four of their last six Premier League matches (W2), conceding 2+ goals in five of those games. Indeed, the Clarets have kept just two clean sheets in their last 31 Premier League games, shipping 64 goals in this period (2.1 per game).

– In the Premier League this season, Burnley have had the fewest shots (90), lowest xG (8.3), lowest possession (38.6%), faced the most shots (192), and have the highest xGA (24.0).

– Chelsea have won each of their last seven Premier League games kicking off at 12:30pm on a Saturday.

Burnley vs Chelsea predictions

In theory, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the aristocrats of Chelsea had endured some tough trips to a Burnley side used to rolling up their sleeves and making life hard for celebrated visitors in front of a hostile Turf Moor crowd.

But the exact opposite is true.

Chelsea have found this fixture an absolute breeze, scoring four goals on their last two visits and at least three in the last five. All were wins, it probably doesn’t need to be said.

Combine Chelsea’s strong record on the road this season with head-to-head history and Burnley’s concerning underlying numbers and a punt on Over 2.5 in the Total Away Goals market at 2/1 looks worth playing.

Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho (aged 21 years and 144 days) would become the youngest South American to make 100 Premier League appearances if he plays on Saturday.

He’s likely to get the nod and having scored twice in his last four games for the Blues is a play at around 5/2 to score anytime.