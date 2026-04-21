Burnley v Man City: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Manchester City have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time since August if they can beat Burnley on Wednesday – some three days before title rivals Arsenal have the chance to respond.

All of a sudden, the title race is back in Man City’s hands after their 2-1 win over Arsenal at the weekend to cut the distance at the top of the table to three points. Due to goal difference, a win by more than one goal would put City top with five games to go.

At the other end of the table, Burnley would join Wolves in being relegated if they suffer a defeat. Even a draw would make goal difference their only chance of survival.

Burnley v Man City kick-off time

Burnley v Manchester City kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 22 at Turf Moor.

Burnley v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 7pm.

There will be live radio coverage on talkSPORT.

Burnley team news

Burnley have a far from handy injury list at the moment, including long-term absentees Josh Cullen (ACL), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (Achilles tendon).

Hannibal Mejbri is closer to a comeback from his thigh injury, although Scott Parker has suggested that’s more likely to be against Leeds at the weekend.

Axel Tuanzebe might not be too far off a return, as is also the case with Zeki Amdouni.

Man City team news

City only have a couple of injury concerns, with centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol unlikely to be available again just yet.

Pep Guardiola picked the same line-up for City’s wins over Chelsea and Arsenal, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly, Rodri and Bernardo Silva in midfield, and Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku in behind Erling Haaland.

However, City can probably afford to rotate after their efforts against Arsenal and ahead of an FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at the weekend.

Burnley v Man City odds

After winning their past 14 consecutive meetings with Burnley, City are odds on to win at 1/6.

Burnley are a longer shot at 20/1 as they seek a first win over City since March 2015.

It’s 17/2 for a draw, which was the last result in this fixture other than a City win – all the way back in February 2018.

City have won by more than one goal against Burnley in each of their past 11 meetings. They are 10/3 to win by two goals, 15/4 to win by three and 12/5 to win by four or more.

Burnley v Man City prediction

City have the wind in their sails and simply don’t drop many points at a stage of the season like this.

Yes, Burnley need to go all out for it in a last-ditch effort to preserve their Premier League status, but they probably won’t have enough to stand a chance against Pep Guardiola’s side.

It was 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium between these two earlier in the season, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace. He’s the favourite to open the scoring this time at 23/10.

City have to make the most of their newfound momentum in the title race and they should do just that with a convincing win.