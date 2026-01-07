The Ruben Amorim experiment at Manchester United has been abandoned.

In 63 games in charge, he guided his team to victory in just 24 of them. That 31.9% win ratio was never going to be enough.

He’s not the first manager to fail at Old Trafford since the Sir Alex Ferguson era ended, although many United fans felt the Portuguese boss should have gone much sooner.

Problems are relative though and while United are sixth in the table, Burnley sit 19th and are sleepwalking towards relegation.

Boss Scott Parker did well to get them promoted last season but, unlike Sunderland, the Clarets have looked out of their depth in the current campaign.

Burnley have managed just three wins in 20 matches. They ended last weekend six points from safety and rated at a dismissive 1/100 to suffer relegation.

With just two points from the last 33 possible, it’s hard to see any other outcome.

Interim United boss Darren Fletcher probably couldn’t have picked a better fixture to try and make an instant impact.

How to follow Burnley v Man Utd

Burnley vs Man Utd kicks off at 20:15 (UK) on Wednesday, January 7 at Turf Moor.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Burnley team news

Burnley clearly haven’t been good enough this season but absentees have clearly had an adverse affect too.

Josh Cullen, Joe Worrall, Zian Flemming, Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Conner Roberts are all on the treatment table while Afcon has hurt them too.

However, Parker could have two players back from the tournament in Morocco. Former Man Utd midfielder Hannibal Mejbri trained on Tuesday so could be thrown back in while Lyle Foster was set to fly back on Tuesday night.

The other bright bit of news could be the possible return of Maxime Esteve, who missed the 2-0 loss at Brighton last time with injury.

Burnley expected line-up

(4-4-3) Dubravka; Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent; Edwards, Broja, Anthony.

Man Utd team news

Will Fletcher immediately rip up the chosen Amorim template of three at the back?

That looks likely according to insiders, although the former United midfielder has much less to work with then he would have liked.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all away at Afcon and Kobbie Mainoo’s hopes of an instant recall now that Amorim is out of the door look set to be thwarted by a calf problem.

Defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are both likely to miss out.

But there’s a decent chance that Fletcher will be able to call on inspirational skipper Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount again after both have responded to treatment.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Burnley vs Man stats

– Burnley won their first ever Premier League home game against Man Utd 1-0 in August 2009. However, they’re winless in eight against them since then (D2 L6), scoring just one goal in the process.

– Just two of Burnley’s 14 Premier League goals against Man Utd have come in home games (14%), the lowest share of any side to net 10+ against another in the competition.

– Burnley picked up seven points in their first four home Premier League games this season (W2 D1 L1), but have since won just one point in their last six (D1 L5).

– Manchester United have lost just two of their last 36 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W23 D11).

– Burnley’s Scott Parker has lost 65% of his home Premier League matches as manager (24/37), the highest losing percentage of any manager to take charge of 25+ home games in Premier League history.

– Burnley managed five shots in their last game against Brighton, the sixth time they have had five or fewer in a Premier League game this season, at least two more than any other side.

– Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha has scored three goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as his previous 20 beforehand.

Burnley vs Man Utd predictions

Burnley are looking like a lost cause under Parker and even their promising early-season home form has evaporated.

In theory, the timing of this fixture could work in their favour given the upheaval at Old Trafford. But we’ve seen previously with Manchester United how ‘new manager bounce’ can kick in when a former player takes over.

Ruud van Nistelrooy racked up three wins and a draw in his four matches as interim boss before Amorim’s appointment, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instantly returned some feel-good factor to the club before it all unravelled.

Fletcher may only be in charge briefly but this is the perfect chance for him to record a win as manager of the club he represented 342 times as a player.

First, back Man Utd/Man Utd in the Half Time/Full Time market at 13/8. That seems fair given that Burnley have been trailing at the break in six of their last seven defeats.

Second, Matheus Cunha is really finding his feet now, scoring in three of his last five matches and in both of United’s last two away games.

The Brazilian should have too much trickery for this Burnley defence so back Cunha to score the first goal at 5/1.