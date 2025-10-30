Arsenal will hope to keep their Premier League title push on track against newly-promoted Burnley

Burnley fans are feeling good about life after back-to-back Premier League victories.

That six-point haul lifted the Clarets five clear of the drop zone, although some context is required.

Those two victories came against newly promoted Leeds and rock-bottom Wolves, the latter achieved with a 95th-minute winner.

A home game against the Premier League leaders is a massive step up.

After Eberechi Eze helped Arsenal eke out a 1-0 win over the midfielder’s former club, Crystal Palace, the Gunners ended last weekend with a four-point lead at the top.

No wonder the cries of “it’s Arsenal’s to lose” are now ringing louder given that the three teams below them after Matchweek 9 were Brentford, Sunderland and Tottenham.

Arsenal have to respect everyone but their main focus will still be on Liverpool and Manchester City and those two heavyweight rivals, who play each other later on Sunday, trailed Mikel Arteta’s men by seven and six points respectively after both lost last weekend.

There’s an awful long way to go but Arsenal are in a fantastic position.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Arsenal kicks off at 15:00 (UK) on Saturday, November 1 at Turf Moor.

There is no live coverage in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule but BBC Radio 5 will provide full match commentary.

Burnley team news

Scott Parker has often gone with five at the back against the bigger teams so there’s a good chance he adopts that more robust system here.

The Burnley boss doesn’t have too many options with Connor Roberts, Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer still out injured.

Lesley Ugochukwu should be passed fit while Dutchman Zian Flemming will be hoping to build on his brace in the 3-2 win at Wolves and could start alone up front.

Burnley expected line-up

(5-4-1) Dubravka; Hartman, Esteve, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Walker; Anthony, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu; Fleming.

Arsenal team news

Arteta has settled on a regular starting XI in Premier League games although that could be disrupted here with William Saliba a doubt in central defence.

Cristhian Mosquera is likely to replace him while Riccardo Calafiori should again take the left-back slot ahead of Miles Lewis-Skelly.

The Gunners are again without the injured Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz while concerns over Gabriel Martinelli should mean Leandro Trossard starting on the left side of a front three again.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Burnley vs Arsenal stats

– Burnley have won just one of their 18 Premier League games against Arsenal (D4 L13), picking up a 1-0 victory at the Emirates in December 2020.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 away league games against Burnley (W6 D5) since a 2-1 loss in December 1973 under Bertie Mee.

– Burnley haven’t scored more than once in any of their 18 Premier League games against Arsenal (9 goals in total), the most any side has faced another without scoring twice in a match.

– Arsenal have won 23 of their last 24 Premier League games against promoted sides, including the last 13 in a row. The only exception in this run was a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in May 2023.

– Burnley have never won a Premier League match against a side starting the day top of the table in 12 attempts (D5 L7). Their last top-flight win against a table topping side was in October 1975.

– Arsenal have scored 11 set piece goals in the Premier League this season, two more than any other side, while these goals make up 69% of their overall goals (11/16). Only Nottingham Forest (3), Leeds (4) and Wolves (4) have fewer open play goals than the Gunners (5).

– Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze has been involved in eight goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances (6 goals, 2 assists), while against newly promoted sides the England international has six goals and four assists in his last 15 games.

Burnley vs Arsenal predictions

This isn’t the type of fixture that will decide whether Burnley can maintain their top-flight status and perhaps there will be even more of a ‘free hit’ feel given that they’ve just beaten two of their main relegation rivals.

Burnley almost snatched a point at Turf Moor from Liverpool earlier in the season although that perhaps doesn’t look as good now following the Reds’ slump.

Parker will make it tough for Arsenal and perhaps the value here is backing both teams to be level at half-time before the visitors kick on. Draw-Arsenal in the Half-Time Full-Time market is 31/10.

To back that idea up, Burnley were 0-0 against Liverpool after 45 minutes before losing to Mo Salah’s late penalty and against Manchester City at the Etihad it was 1-1 at the break before Pep Guardiola’s men swept them away in the second half.

For the Gunners, with Arteta having half an eye on the Champions League next week, this is one to chalk off so it should probably pay to stick to a successful formula and back Arsenal win to nil at 17/20.

It’s landed in 11 of their 12 wins this season and in each of their last six outings.