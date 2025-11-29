While Manchester City and Liverpool slumped to shock home defeats in the Champions League earlier this week, Chelsea and Arsenal both took down elite opponents – and in some style.

Chelsea, aided to some extent by a first-half red card for the visitors, scored a hugely impressive 3-0 win over Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

A day later, Arsenal continued their excellent start to the season with a 3-1 victory over a Bayern Munich side that had headed to the Emirates with 17 wins and a draw from their 18 matches this season.

With City and Liverpool also slipping up in the Premier League last weekend, Chelsea may well be emerging as the only side who can stop Arsenal winning the title for the first time since 2004.

The gap from the Gunners to second-placed Chelsea is currently six points.

If Arsenal extend it to nine, the signs will be ominous. But if the Blues take victory, many Chelsea fans will believe it’s game on.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal kicks off at 16.30pm GMT on Sunday, November 30 at Stamford Bridge.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Chelsea team news

Having been out since September with a groin injury before his return was delayed by a freak toe injury he suffered at home, Cole Palmer is ready to feature again.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca said in Friday’s press conference that his playmaker is fit enough to start although the bench is an option given the busy schedule ahead.

The calls for Brazilian sensation Estevao to make the XI following his stunning goal against Barcelona continue to grow and Maresca may see him as a potential difference maker here.

The Chelsea boss says he’s happy for both Palmer and Estevao to play together so that could mean Joao Pedro being pushed into the striker’s role ahead of Liam Delap.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta can do no wrong it seems.

He picks his strongest XI for Premier League matches and makes changes for Champions League games. And, whoever he selects, the result is the same: Arsenal end up winning.

Arteta may have to juggle a little here as Leandro Trossard is a doubt after limping off early against Bayern. Then again he has the ideal replacement in Gabriel Martinelli.

Noni Madueke also made a goalscoring return in midweek while skipper Martin Odegaard also came back against Bayern so Arteta has plenty of attacking options, even if striker Viktor Gyokeres remains a doubt.

Definitely still out is defender Gabriel.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Calafiori, Mosquera, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Martinelli, Merino, Saka

Chelsea vs Arsenal stats

– Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L7) and are winless in seven (D2 L5) since a 2-0 win at the Emirates in August 2021.

– Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last six visits to Stamford Bridge (W3 D3).

– This is just the fifth time Arsenal have faced Chelsea while top of the table in the Premier League, with the Gunners winning each of the previous four.

– Just 43.5% of Chelsea’s Premier League points this season have come in home games (10/23), with only Tottenham (28%) earning a lower share of their points at home.

– Chelsea have opened the scoring in each of their last seven Premier League games.

– Since the start of 2022-23, Arsenal have lost just three of their 40 London derby matches in the Premier League (W28 D9).

– With two goals and five assists, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been involved in more Premier League goals against Chelsea than any other opponent (7).

Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions

It’s quite an intriguing thought that Chelsea could pull to within three points of Arsenal here.

But there are two big reasons why that won’t happen.

First, the Gunners traditionally dominate this fixture, winning seven and drawing three of the last 11.

Second, this latest iteration of Arsenal just looks to have too many weapons for a young Chelsea side that can still have highs and lows.

So while both enjoyed superb wins in midweek, the experience of Arsenal makes them so much better equipped to follow it up with another.

Back Arsenal to win the game at 6/5.

Big games call for big players and Declan Rice is the one that can step up here.

Back the England midfielder to Score or Assist at 5/2.