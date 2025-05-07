Chelsea vs Djurgarden prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Chelsea host Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

The Blues are cruising after a 4-1 away win in Sweden last week and should have no problem finishing the job on home soil, though a heavily rotated XI and Djurgarden’s pride might still make for an interesting watch.

Enzo Maresca’s side is on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, and confidence is high after a 3-1 dismantling of Liverpool at the weekend. But their last Conference League second leg – a surprise 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw – will remind them that focus is still needed.

Djurgarden are depleted, missing multiple starters due to injury and registration issues, and they arrive in London with nothing to lose.

They’ve already exceeded expectations in this campaign and will look to enjoy their moment on a big European stage.

For Chelsea, this is more than just a formality. It’s a chance to book a place in their first-ever Europa Conference League final and edge closer to completing the full set of UEFA trophies. Expect rotation, but expect plenty of goals too.





Chelsea vs Djurgarden prediction

With the tie essentially wrapped up after a 4-1 first-leg win, Chelsea are likely to rotate, but their fringe players will still be eager to impress.

The likes of Tyrique George, Mathis Amougou and Shumaira Mheuka could feature more prominently, while Nicolas Jackson, fresh off a brace in Stockholm, may get another chance to shine.

Djurgarden’s options are limited. They’re missing over 10 first-team players due to injuries and UEFA squad restrictions, and they named just seven substitutes last week.

They did show spirit by scoring a late consolation, and may well find the net again, as Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last six.

Still, anything less than a comfortable Chelsea win would be a shock. Djurgarden were overrun in midfield and outclassed technically in the first leg, and now they have to do it away from home, without their starting goalkeeper or most of their key players.

Chelsea might not hit four again, but they should win the night.

You can back these betting tips, check the live odds and grab some offers with Betway.

Chelsea team news

Maresca is expected to ring the changes with Newcastle up next in the Premier League and a top-five finish still up for grabs.

Romeo Lavia started Chelsea’s previous two matches alongside Enzo Fernandez but is ineligible for European competition.

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu remain out, along with Wesley Fofana.

Expect more youth involvement as George, Mheuka and Amougou are all in line for minutes, while Josh Acheampong should keep his place in defence.

There’s a sprinkling of experience with Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Malo Gusto at the back.

It may also be another chance to deploy Reece James in midfield and hand Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall some minutes.

Chelsea expected line-up

Jorgensen – Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Gusto – James, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall – Sancho, Jackson, George

Djurgarden team news

Injuries and registration issues continue to wreak havoc for Djurgarden.

First-choice keeper Filip Manojlovic is not registered, while his deputy, Malkolm Nilsson, is also sidelined. Jacob Rinne will start in goal again.

They are without key figures such as Piotr Johansson, Rasmus Schuller, Nino Zugelj and Oskar Fallenius, with more than 10 players unavailable in total.

Teenager Isaak Alemayehu could be rewarded with another cameo after scoring their only goal in the first leg.

Djurgarden expected line-up

Rinne – Stahl, Larsson, Danielson, Kosugi – Finndell, Stensson, Gulliksen – Haarala, Nguen, Priske

Chelsea vs Djurgarden: How to watch and listen

Chelsea vs Djurgarden will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+ at 20:00 UK time on Thursday, May 8.





Chelsea vs Djurgarden stats

– Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 6 Europa Conference League matches.

– The Blues have scored in all 15 of their European fixtures this season, registering two or more goals on 10 occasions.

– Chelsea have conceded in five of their last six in all competitions.

– Djurgarden have lost just one of their last five away matches, but haven’t faced a side of Chelsea’s calibre.

– The Swedish side also lost the first leg in the previous round before winning 4-1 away to Rapid Vienna.

– Djurgarden have scored in 13 of 16 Europa Conference League matches.

– Nicolas Jackson is finding some form with three goals in his last three appearances.