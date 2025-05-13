Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Chelsea look to keep hold of fifth spot and secure Champions League football when they host a disinterested Man Utd at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

Chelsea’s recent form suggests a team finally finding its stride, with wins over Liverpool, Everton and Djurgarden showing a side with attacking confidence and some defensive control.

Even the loss at Newcastle last weekend came with caveats, a contentious red card and little left in the tank after a busy run.

Now, back at home, with the top five on the line and the Conference League final looming, Maresca’s side are expected to come out strong against a Utd team whose eyes are already fixed on Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim’s men are 90 minutes from a Europa League trophy and Champions League qualification through the back door, and that’s all that matters now. In the league, they’re winless in seven and have scored just four goals in that run.

With Chelsea unbeaten at home in 2025 and Utd without an away win since March, this one looks like it’s only going one way, especially if the Blues grab the early goal.





Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction

The gulf in motivation is huge, and that’s usually all you need to know this close to the end of the season.

Chelsea will be desperate to wrap up fifth, and Stamford Bridge has become something of a fortress again, with six clean sheets in their last nine at home and a string of statement wins in recent weeks.

With Cole Palmer back in form and Enzo Fernandez offering a growing attacking threat, they’ve found ways to break teams down.

Utd, on the other hand, are running on fumes. Their league campaign has long been a write-off, and they’ve shown little desire to change that. Rotations are inevitable, and they’ve conceded 11 goals in their last four away games.

Chelsea have scored 2+ goals in five of their last six wins, and while they may not need to go all-out here, they should still do enough to put two or three past a Utd team that’s mentally already in Spain.

We’ll back Chelsea to score at least twice, win with room to spare, and for Utd to perhaps grab a consolation, but only if Maresca’s side switch off.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are without Nicolas Jackson through suspension and will also miss Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman.

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are both back in training and could be in the squad, though neither is expected to start.

It remains to be seen how Maresca counters the absence of Jackson. Tyrique George has been in fine form in European fixtures, and would mean making just one change.

Jadon Sancho is an option if he wishes to use Pedro Neto as a false nine again.

Reece James and Fernandez’s versatility in midfield also means pushing Palmer to the left and letting Neto lead the line is an option.

Chelsea expected line-up

Sanchez – James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella – Lavia, Fernandez – Madueke, Palmer, Neto – George

Man Utd team news

Utd are without Joshua Zirkzee, Lisandro Martinez, and Ayden Heaven.

Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, and Amad Diallo are all working their way back and may feature in some capacity, but Amorim is expected to rotate heavily ahead of the final.

It’s hard to predict what that rotation will look like as he’s used several different players, including academy products, in a variety of roles recently.

However, we suspect he’ll want to protect Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund as much as anyone, so they may drop out.

Harry Amass has enjoyed an uptick in playing time recently and could start on the left, allowing the versatile Patrick Dorgu to remain fresh for the final.

Man Utd expected line-up

Onana – Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw – Mazraoui, Mainoo, Casemiro, Amass – Garnacho, Mount – Hojlund

Chelsea vs Man Utd: How to watch and listen

Chelsea vs Man Utd will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR at 8:15pm on Friday, May 16. Commentary is also available on talkSPORT.





Chelsea vs Man Utd stats

– Chelsea are unbeaten at home in the league in 2025.

– Man Utd have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League matches.

– Chelsea have scored 2+ goals in five of their last six matches.

– Man Utd have conceded 11 goals in their last four away league games.

– Chelsea have kept six clean sheets in their last nine home league games.

– Man Utd haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since February 2020.