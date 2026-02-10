This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Chelsea will be looking to bolster their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 43 points from 23 matches, putting them four points above Liverpool and one behind Manchester United.

While they did lose to Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final, they responded with a 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend to make it four successive Premier League victories under new manager Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior wasn’t in charge for the reverse fixture between Chelsea and Leeds earlier this season, when Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea lost 3-1 at Elland Road.

That game saw Leeds climb out of the relegation zone and they are now six points above 18th-placed West Ham after a 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

Leeds have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League games but a trip to Stamford Bridge will be a difficult test for Daniel Farke’s side.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds

Chelsea vs Leeds kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday, February 10 at Stamford Bridge. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting from 19:00.

Chelsea team news

After remaining on the bench throughout the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal, Reece James didn’t even make the matchday squad at Molineux.

But Rosenior said it was just a “pain management problem” in his post-match press conference and was hopeful that the right-back would be fit to face Leeds.

Having returned from compassionate leave, Estevao Willian was an unused substitute against Wolves and should now go back into the starting line-up.

Andrey Santos is a potential doubt for the game after appearing to pick up a knock to his ankle in the closing stages against Wolves.

The midfielder received treatment on the pitch before making his way off in the 84th minute, with Jorrel Hato introduced in his place.

Back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last three Premier League games through injury, but could return to the bench against Leeds.

Tosin Adarabioyo is back after recovering from a hamstring injury and Romeo Lavia is also in training, although Rosenior isn’t going to rush the Belgium international.

Jamie Gittens is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill remain long-term absentees.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Leeds team news

Leeds welcomed Dan James back from a hamstring injury in the win over Nottingham Forest, while Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha also returned to the matchday squad.

Ilia Gruev suffered a facial injury against Forest and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been dealing with illness, but they are both expected to play against Chelsea.

Farke confirmed that Pascal Struijk has picked up a hip issue that will keep him out of the visit to Stamford Bridge. Anton Stach is also unavailable, as he continues to recover from a hip injury of his own.

Leeds expected line-up

(3-4-3) Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Bijol; Bogle Ampadu Gruev Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Chelsea v Leeds stats

– Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games against Leeds, winning the last six in a row (D1). Their last defeat was in December 1999, losing 2-0 thanks to a Stephen McPhail brace.

– A win against Leeds would see Rosenior become just the third permanent Chelsea manager to win his first five Premier League games in charge, after Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri.

– Joao Pedro has three goals and one assist in his last four home Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

– Only Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago and Antoine Semenyo have scored more Premier League goals than Calvert-Lewin (10) in 2025-26.

– Chelsea are winless in their three midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games this season (D1 L2), including the 3-1 loss at Leeds in December.

– Leeds have won just two of their last 25 away Premier League matches (D6 L17), with both wins coming at Wolves (3-2 in March 2023, 3-1 in September 2025).

– Following their 3-1 win at Elland Road in December, Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since their 1991-92 title-winning campaign.

– Leeds are looking to become just the second promoted side to complete the Premier League double over Chelsea, after Charlton Athletic in 2000-01.

Chelsea v Leeds predictions

Leeds fully deserved their 3-1 win over Chelsea earlier in the season, but it should be a completely different story at Stamford Bridge.

Farke’s side have only picked up seven points on their travels in the Premier League this season and we do not expect that tally to improve at Chelsea.

The Blues do still have defensive vulnerabilities, and Chelsea to win and both teams to score is available at 21/10, which has worked as a combo in their last three Premier League games.

Rosenior’s four Premier League games have seen a total of 15 goals and another high-scoring contest could be on the cards. You can back over 3.5 goals at 13/8.

Having netted a first-half hat-trick at Wolves at the weekend, Cole Palmer will be full of confidence. He’s 6/4 to score anytime against Leeds.

Calvert-Lewin is undoubtedly the main goal threat for the visitors. The striker is 5/2 to score anytime.