Chelsea v Leeds United: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Chelsea emerge from the short-lived Liam Rosenior era this weekend for their first game since his sacking: an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

Having reached the 40-point mark in the Premier League, Leeds are looking rosy in the battle for top-flight safety and can start dreaming about aiming for a second FA Cup trophy in their history, the last being from back in the 1971-72 season.

Things are more turbulent at Chelsea, with this due to be the first game since Calum McFarlane was placed in interim charge after the sacking of Rosenior on the back of five consecutive losses in the league without scoring.

Chelsea v Leeds United kick-off time

Chelsea v Leeds United kicks off at 3pm BST on Sunday, April 26 at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea v Leeds United how to watch

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 2pm.

There will be live radio coverage on talkSPORT, starting at 1:30pm.

Chelsea team news

Prior to his departure, Rosenior stated that Joao Pedro would be back by the weekend after missing Chelsea’s loss to Brighton, while Cole Palmer was set to be assessed.

Longer-term absentees include Estevao, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jorgensen and Reece James.

McFarlane set Chelsea up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in both of his matches in caretaker charge in January in between the exit of Enzo Maresca and Rosenior getting started.

Leeds United team news

Daniel Farke is hoping Jayden Bogle will be available after a knock to his foot, while a return to training on Friday was being targeted for Sebastiaan Bornauw after an ankle issue.

Ilia Gruev, though, is out for the rest of the season with a meniscus injury. Leeds are waiting to see how Anton Stach progresses ahead of the game after his recent injury.

Farke hinted at his pre-match press conference that Lucas Perri will get the nod in goal.

Chelsea v Leeds United odds

Chelsea are the favourites at 11/10 to win within 90 minutes. They are 10/1 to win in extra time and the same price to win via a penalty shootout.

Leeds are 12/5 to win in 90 minutes, 14/1 to win in extra time and, like Chelsea, 10/1 to win on penalties.

Chelsea v Leeds United prediction

While the odds favour Chelsea, don’t be surprised if Leeds emerge victorious.

Their record at Wembley is poor, failing to even score there – let alone win – since beating Liverpool 4-3 in the 1992 Charity Shield.

But Chelsea are in a mess at the moment. Leeds beat them at Elland Road and drew at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.