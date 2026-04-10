Chelsea v Man City: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge could well be a dress rehearsal of the FA Cup final. Both teams are expected to come through their semis with Chelsea taking on Leeds and City playing Championship side Southampton.

That’s for a couple of weekends’ time. For now, both are desperate to bag three points in the Premier League.

City simply have to win to keep their hopes of chasing down Arsenal alive while sixth-place Chelsea need to force their way into the top five to bag a spot in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City kicks off at 16.30 BST on Sunday, April 12 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live radio coverage.

Chelsea team news

Despite an apology, Enzo Fernandez is definitely absent after boss Liam Rosenior confirmed that the Argentine midfielder would have to serve a club-imposed suspension.

Chelsea are further hampered by the loss of Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens to injury.

Man City team news

City have their options limited at the back with Ruben Dias joining Jokso Gvardiol on the injured list. John Stones is also a major doubt so it’s likely to be Marc Guehi and Abdukadir Khusanov in central defence.

Chelsea v Man City odds

Man City are clear favourites at 11/10 for the win while Chelsea trade at 21/10 to bank all three points. The Draw which isn’t great for either is 14/5.

Pep Guardiola’s men are 11/2 to win the Premier League. They’re nine points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand and have a home clash to come against the Gunners next weekend.

Chelsea are 5/4 to secure a top five finish.

Chelsea v Man City prediction

City have dominated this fixture in recent seasons. They’ve won six and drawn three of the last nine while taking maximum points in four of their last five games at Stamford Bridge.

And the smart money says they add to that record here.

Pep’s men were last seen thrashing Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and they’re fresher than usual at this time of year after not being involved in Europe this week due to crashing out against Real Madrid in the previous round of the Champions League.

Chelsea’s recent Premier League form has been miserable with three defeats, two draws and just a single win in their last six.

Just to throw another dynamite stat into the mix, City have won 28 of their last 31 Premier League games in the month of April.

Erling Haaland bounced back to form with a hat-trick against Liverpool and it’s 9/2 that he scores first in a City win.

That’s worth a go, as is just backing Man City to win at odd-against (11/10).