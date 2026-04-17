Chelsea v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Chelsea v Manchester United: Can Chelsea keep their top four hopes alive?

Welcome to the most drawn fixture in Premier League history. These two top-flight giants have finished deadlocked no less than 27 times previously but both will be pushing hard for all three points on Saturday evening as they battle to finish in a Champions League spot.

Chelsea’s hopes of making the top five (officially enough to make next season’s UCL) have suffered blow after blow in recent weeks. A limp 3-0 home defeat to Man City last weekend made it three league losses on the spin for the Blues, who are now four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

United looked to be cruising towards a top five after an excellent run under interim boss Michael Carrick but doubts opened up again on Monday night when they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Leeds. That’s now eight points dropped in their last four matches.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd kicks off at 20.00 BST on Saturday, April 18 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Man Utd how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage.

Chelsea team news

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez should return to the fold after serving a two-game club-imposed suspension.

Blues boss Liam Rosenior will also hope Reece James and Benoit Badiashile will be in contention again after being out through injury and illness respectively.

Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens are all still in the treatment room.

Man Utd team news

Defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are both missing through suspension, the latter for his hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the loss to Leeds.

With Matthis de Ligt still sidelined through injury, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro may form a makeshift central defensive pairing.

Kobbie Mainoo missed the Leeds match due to a knock and is a doubt.

Chelsea v Man Utd odds

Despite their poor form which extends to six defeats in nine when taking into account all competitions, Chelsea are clear favourites to win at 6/5.

Manchester United are 2/1 for the win while it’s 5/2 that the Blues and Red Devils extend their record total of Premier League draws to 28.

In the betting for a Top five finish, United are just 1/16 while Chelsea are 2/1. That big gap in their odds would narrow considerably if Chelsea got the win to move them within four of the visitors.

Chelsea v Man Utd prediction

United were alarmingly poor in the first half against Leeds and the double suspension of Maguire and Martinez for this one hurts them.

They’ve also got a poor recent record at Stamford Bridge after winning just once in the last 12 Premier League visits.

But, on current form, can you really be backing Chelsea at just above even money?

United improved markedly in the second 45 against Leeds despite being a man down and a kind view is that they were perhaps rusty having not played for 24 days.

Both sides are struggling to keep the opposition out so let’s end where we came in with this preview and back a draw at 5/2.

Four of the last five meetings have ended 1-1 so let’s try a repeat at 13/2.

The 10/3 for Bruno Fernandes to register an assist may be the best bet of all however.

The Portuguese playmaker now has 17 assists in the top-flight this term after setting up Casemiro against Leeds and that’s just three short of the all-time record for a single season held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.