Chelsea v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick desperately needs a result when his side travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Carrick was widely expected to be sacked after a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth left them 16th in the Premier League table, but he has been given another opportunity to turn things around.

Chelsea sit in fifth place, although they did lose 2-0 at home to Tottenham last weekend and are now out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout defeat at Liverpool in midweek.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, October 31 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Man Utd: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match radio commentary.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer received two yellow cards against Tottenham, but served his one-match suspension in the Carabao Cup and will return to the starting line-up this weekend.

Joao Pedro picked up a thigh injury during training ahead of the Spurs game, leading to Xabi Alonso using Morgan Rogers as a makeshift striker.

The Brazil international will be out for a few weeks and Rogers is expected to lead the line against United. Emmanuel Emegha and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck are their other striker options.

Despite scoring an own goal against Spurs on his full Premier League debut, Mike Penders will continue in goal as Emi Martinez remains sidelined following surgery on a jaw injury.

Maxence Lacroix has started every Premier League game this season since his move from Crystal Palace, but appeared to pick up a hamstring injury against Liverpool and is now a major doubt to face United.

If the centre-back is ruled out of the game, Wesley Fofana will start alongside Josh Acheampong and Levi Colwill in the back three.

Malo Gusto and Moises Caicedo were also forced off in the Carabao Cup tie, although they only had minor issues and should be available to face United.

Jamie Gittens is still out with an ankle injury, while Reece James underwent knee surgery earlier this month and isn’t expected to return until 2027.

Pep Chavarria has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury, but is in training and could be named in the matchday squad.

Man Utd team news

Bruno Fernandes remained an unused substitute against Bournemouth after criticising Carrick’s tactics, but the pair have since held clear-the-air talks, and the United captain looks set to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.

Lisandro Martinez played the final 25 minutes against the Cherries after recovering from a thigh injury and could also start this weekend.

Diogo Dalot should continue at left-back, with Luke Shaw still struggling with an unspecified knock and Patrick Dorgu sidelined with a hamstring injury.

After missing the last four games with an injury, Kobbie Mainoo has returned to team training and appears to be in contention to feature at Stamford Bridge.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly stepped up his recovery from a hip injury by returning to gym training, but this game is likely to come too soon for him.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to be out until at least January with a shin injury, while Manuel Ugarte is another long-term absentee after suffering knee ligament damage at the World Cup.

Chelsea v Man Utd odds

Chelsea go into this game as favourites and are a shade of odds-on at 10/11 to secure all three points.

Man Utd won 1-0 in this fixture last season and are 3/1 to make it back-to-back wins at Stamford Bridge, while The Draw is also 3/1.

Chelsea are 4/11 to end the 2026/27 season in the top five, and Man Utd are 7/2 to do likewise.

Chelsea v Man Utd prediction

Following United’s 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, few would have expected Carrick to be in the dug-out at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

He has been given another chance, but a poor result against Chelsea would heap more pressure on the former United midfielder.

The last two games between these sides at Stamford Bridge have had a 1-0 scoreline, with United winning last season and Chelsea winning in 2024/25.

Five of the last six meetings between United and Chelsea have been decided by a one-goal margin, while the other game was a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have a big injury list and were poor against Spurs, but should still be able to beat a United side that are devoid of confidence.

The Blues are 3/1 to win the game by a one-goal margin, and a 1-0 victory for the hosts can be backed at 10/1.

With both sides set to play without an orthodox number nine due to injuries to Pedro and Sesko, we’re expecting a low-scoring game.

Under 2.5 goals can be backed at 7/5.

Morgan Rogers netted a brace in his last home game against United, helping Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory in December 2025.

The England international is 11/5 to score anytime against United, and 7/1 to break the deadlock as the first goalscorer.

Fernandes is set to start at Stamford Bridge after holding clear-the-air talks with Carrick, but he is in poor form and has cut a frustrated figure this season.

The Portugal international has been booked in each of his last two Premier League appearances and is 7/2 to be shown another yellow card.