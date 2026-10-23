Chelsea v Tottenham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Both these London rivals were in the Champions League last season, but focus now is purely on the Premier League after the pair failed to secure any sort of European participation following poor domestic campaigns in 2025/26.

Chelsea could only finish 10th last term but things are looking much brighter – and certainly more exciting – under new boss Xabi Alonso. After becoming the first team to beat Everton this season thanks to a 2-0 win at the Hill Dickinson, Chelsea ended last weekend in fourth.

Following miserable finishes of 17th in the last two league campaigns, Tottenham’s big summer spend was supposed to rejuvenate their fortunes but they went into Monday night’s home game against Coventry rock-bottom of the table. To the relief of everyone of a Spurs persuasion, Roberto De Zerbi’s men finally got their first win, the 3-1 victory lifting them to 16th.

Chelsea v Tottenham kick-off time

Chelsea v Tottenham kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, October 24 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Tottenham: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match radio commentary.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martínez is out after jaw surgery following a head clash at Everton, so 21-year-old Mike Penders is set to start.

Reece James is absent until around January after knee surgery and Jamie Gittens remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up on England Under-21 duty.

Pep Chavarria is a doubt with a minor training injury, with Jorrel Hato ready to step in at left-back.

Malo Gusto missed the Everton game through illness but is expected back in the squad, while striker Emmanuel Emegha is unlikely to feature after a setback.

Tottenham team news

Andy Robertson appeared to pick up an injury on Monday night and is now a doubt to face Chelsea, with Ben Davies a potential replacement.

Omar Marmoush and Tosin Adarabioyo (both calf) were also forced off against Coventry, though De Zerbi has played down the severity of all three injuries.

Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Savio (muscle) are unavailable, along with long-term absentees Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert.

Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended, while Mykhailo Mudryk is ineligible to face his parent club during the loan spell and is also out with an ankle injury.

Pedro Porro has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury and should be back in the squad, and Destiny Udogie could also return after missing the Coventry game with a knee injury.

Dejan Kulusevski returned to action against Coventry after 526 days out, so could get more minutes here.

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

Chelsea have dominated this fixture and are 4/6 favourites to take their current streak of Premier League wins over Tottenham to seven.

Spurs are 16/5 while the Draw is 3/1.

Chelsea are 12/1 third favourites for the title while Tottenham are 9/10 to finish in the top half.

Chelsea v Tottenham prediction

Spurs have emerged victorious on just one of their last 36 league visits to Stamford Bridge, losing 24 of those, so there’s a mountain of history against them.

The one-sided form lines extend further as Tottenham have lost their last six league London derbies while Chelsea have lost just one of their last 16 showdowns against opposition from the capital.

Winning here would really mark a turn of fortunes for Spurs after the Coventry victory but Chelsea look to have too much firepower.

Given their leaky defence, there’s an obvious way to squeeze more out of a home win so instead of taking the basic 4/6, back Chelsea Win and Both Teams to Score at 19/10.

Morgan Rogers boasts six involvements (four goals, two assists) in six games against Spurs while Cole Palmer has four (two goals, two assists) in five league games against Chelsea’s London rivals so he likes playing them too.

Add in their impressive form this season – eight goals and seven assists between them – and it’s worth playing both.

A double on Rogers and Palmer to Score or Assist pays 5/2. It’s landed in four of Chelsea’s seven Premier League games so far.