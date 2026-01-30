This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

While wins over Charlton, Brentford, Pafos and Crystal Palace were welcomed, they didn’t really do much to help form an opinion on new Blues boss Liam Rosenoir.

Chelsea were expected to win all those games and in the two home matches (Brentford and Pafos) they hardly set the world on fire.

But winning 3-2 away to Italian champions Napoli in midweek was a huge tick for the new manager and the victory secured Chelsea’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League without any need for a two-legged playoff.

Five wins out of six now makes this an impressive start. In short, Rosenoir has got off on the right foot despite many claiming he didn’t have the credentials for such a huge job.

Over at West Ham, it’s been a miserable season so far and part of the tone was set when Chelsea went to the London Stadium in August and thrashed the Hammers 5-1.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are five points from safety but back-to-back wins over Tottenham (2-1 away) and Sunderland (3-1 at home) have given supporters renewed hope that an escape is possible.

Victory at Chelsea would be a huge statement for West Ham.

How to watch Chelsea v West Ham

Chelsea v West Ham kicks off at 17.30 GMT on Saturday, January 31 at Stamford Bridge.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer will be hopeful for a recall after making a big impact off the bench against Napoli although Rosenoir is still being careful with one of his prized assets.

Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile could come back into defence, with skipper Reece James shifting into midfield again.

Joao Pedro scored twice in Naples so looks like keeping Liam Delap on the bench once more.

Rosenoir may also freshen things up by bringing Alejandro Garnacho back into the starting XI.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Cucurella, Chalobah, Fofana; Caicedo, James; Fernandez; Garnacho, Neto; Joao Pedro.

West Ham team news

Lucas Paqueta may be on his way out of the club but Nuno Espirito Santo has new signing Adama Traore to call upon although perhaps the bench is most likely for the £2m capture from Fulham.

Two other January additions, Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe, should start again as the Hammers look to make it three wins on the spin with their reshaped forward line.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has a back concern but will hopefully be passed fit.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-4-1-1) Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos.

Chelsea vs West Ham stats

– Chelsea have won their last four Premier League games against West Ham by an aggregate score of 15-2.

– West Ham have won just one of their last 19 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D4 L14), losing the last five in a row since a 1-0 victory in November 2019.

– Chelsea have scored 109 goals in 59 Premier League games against West Ham, their second-highest tally against an opponent after Spurs (122 in 67 games).

– West Ham beat Spurs 2-1 in their last Premier League London derby, having lost their first six this season.

– Chelsea have won 2-0 against Brentford and 3-1 against Crystal Palace in their last two Premier League games. They last won three in a row all by a 2+ goal margin in October/November 2020.

– West Ham have won their last two Premier League games, last winning three in a row in December 2023 under David Moyes.

– Only Burnley have faced more shots (393) and shots on target (140) than West Ham in the Premier League this season (346 shots faced, 124 on target).

– Crysencio Summerville has scored in his last two Premier League appearances, more than he had in his first 35 for West Ham (1).

Chelsea v West Ham predictions

While Chelsea have been scoring for fun on the road, they haven’t found it as easy at Stamford Bridge against teams more willing to dig in and defend.

And with just two full days between the win in Naples and this one, there’s a chance that the Blues may just struggle for a bit of spark.

West Ham are clearly improving and look a far better side than the one that capitulated in the first meeting this season between the two.

Chelsea may just edge it by a narrow margin but a low-scoring draw shouldn’t be ruled out.

West Ham concede fewer on the road than they do at home so the goals lines look too high.

The value is backing Under 2.5 goals at 6/4.

Enzo Fernandez is enjoying a more attacking role under Rosenoir and he’s been on penalties too.

The Argentine has netted five times in his last nine matches so looks value at 12/5 to wheel away in celebration once more.