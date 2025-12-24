Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, December 27

Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening with both sides arriving from very different runs of form before the festive period.

Chelsea remain in the top four but have struggled to build momentum, winning just once in their last five Premier League matches and conceding regularly during that spell.

Enzo Maresca’s side showed resilience to recover from two goals down at Newcastle last time out, though that draw again underlined defensive fragility.

Villa arrive in London in relentless form. Unai Emery’s side have won 10 straight matches in all competitions and continue to look confident, settled, and difficult to beat.

Seven of those victories have come in the league, with Villa scoring freely and finding ways to win even when games open up.

Recent meetings between the sides suggest another competitive contest, with Villa losing just once in their last four visits to Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kicks off at 17:30 (UK) on Saturday, December 27 at Stamford Bridge. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without manager Enzo Maresca on the touchline after his suspension was confirmed following the draw at Newcastle, though he will still select the side.

Moisés Caicedo is suspended, leaving a gap in midfield, while Enzo Fernández is expected to return after being rested in midweek.

Reece James is likely to move back to right-back after recent outings in midfield, with Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer expected to continue in advanced roles.

Chelsea expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernández, Gallagher; Neto, Palmer, Estevão; João Pedro

Aston Villa team news

Villa arrive with few fresh injury concerns, though Unai Emery is expected to provide further clarity after his pre-match press conference.

Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings, and Ross Barkley remain sidelined, while Emery is again likely to stick with the side that has powered their winning run.

Morgan Rogers continues to play a key role in the final third, operating just behind Ollie Watkins after scoring two goals last time out.

Aston Villa expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelöf, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Chelsea vs Aston Villa stats

– Chelsea have won just one of their last five Premier League matches.

– Chelsea have kept two clean sheets in their last seven matches.

– Both teams have scored in five of Chelsea’s last seven games in all competitions.

– Both teams have scored in three of the last four meetings between the sides.

– Aston Villa have won 10 straight matches across all competitions.

– Villa have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 10 games.

– Villa have lost just one of their last four visits to Stamford Bridge.

– Villa have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa predictions

Chelsea’s home record remains solid, but recent performances suggest a side still searching for balance, particularly without Caicedo anchoring midfield.

Villa arrive in far better rhythm, though their recent games have often been open, with goals at both ends and defensive lapses creeping in.

Backing the draw at 14/5 looks a strong option here, with both teams carrying attacking threat but neither convincing enough defensively to see the game out comfortably.

Morgan Rogers is also worth a bet of some description. His confidence is high, and his role close to Watkins continues to produce chances.

Rogers to score or assist at 8/5 is worth another go, particularly against a Chelsea side that has struggled to track runners from midfield and wide areas in recent weeks.