Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Chelsea face London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Chelsea’s superstars will come into this full of confidence after turning over an out-of-form West Ham side 5-1 and now it’s time for another London derby when Fulham make the short trip to Stamford Bridge for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

After a stuttering opening weekend draw with Crystal Palace, the Blues hammered the Hammers and now it’s time for their third consecutive London derby.

Enzo Maresca will be pleased by what he saw from his side last week, especially given that Cole Palmer pulled out of the warm-up.

William Estevao looked great stepping into that void and he will be one to watch throughout the season, while Joao Pedro impressed and things look like they’re starting to click for the Blues.

Fulham are the next visitors to the Bridge and are off the back of consecutive draws against Brighton and Man United.

Marco Silva’s side have a decent recent record against the ‘big six’, often elevating their game when they go toe-to-toe with the Premier League’s top sides.

In fact they picked up 12 of a possible 36 points against those sides, so they can often by a thorn in their sides.

Can they upset Chelsea, or will Maresca’s magicians make it back-to-back wins?

We have predictions and team news below, while you can follow the game at our new live score centre.

Chelsea team news

The biggest question mark for Chelsea is about the fitness of Palmer, as he missed the West Ham game after pulling up in the warm-up.

Liam Delap could join Pedro up front once again, while Estavao is expected to start again.

Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Omari Kellyman, Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile are all long-term absentees.

Chelsea predicted line-up

Fulham team news

Fulham have a clean bill of health in their squad, with no injury absentees.

AC Milan midfielder Samu Chukwueze is reportedly close to a Fulham move at the time of writing, if registered in time he could make his debut against Chelsea.

We expect Rodrigo Muniz to get the nod up front ahead of Raul Jimenez, despite the Mexican’s goal against Bristol City in midweek.

Fulham predicted line-up

Chelsea vs Fulham: How to watch and listen

The game will be live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 11:00. Meanwhile, radio coverage will be live on Talksport and BBC Radio London.

Chelsea vs Fulham stats

Fulham won on their last visit to Stamford Bridge, a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day last year, with Muniz netting the winner late on.

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 13 clashes with Fulham, despite the defeat last year.

Goals are few and far between in this one, with five of the last eight games between the two producing less than 2.5 goals.

Chelsea vs Fulham referee stats

Rob Jones has the whistle for this one, his second Premier League game of the season after the 3-0 win for Sunderland against West Ham.

Jones has refereed Fulham 15 times in his career, with the Cottagers winning three, drawing three and losing nine.

He’s been in charge for nine Chelsea games, with the Blues winning three of those games, drawing three and losing three.

Chelsea vs Fulham prediction

Despite Fulham’s victory at Stamford Bridge last year, we think the Blues will be too hot to handle for Fulham.

Pedro, who has three goal contributions in three games against Fulham, looked better against West Ham in the number 10 role and could benefit from a potential Palmer absence, so a goal or assist could be on the cards.

However, these games have been tight. There hasn’t been more than three goals in this West London derby since 2014. There have been 10 games between the two since then.

Under 2.5 goals is a worthwhile bet as Fulham, similar to Palace, are a tough nut to crack. All three of their games so far this season have seen under 2.5 goals too so that strengthens the argument for this bet.