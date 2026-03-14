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After suffering late setbacks in the Champions League last-16 earlier this week, Chelsea and Newcastle United now face each other in the Premier League.

Chelsea were drawing 2-2 away at Paris Saint-Germain before conceding three goals in the final 16 minutes, leaving them with a mountain to climb ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle impressed at home against Barcelona and looked set to secure a famous win after Harvey Barnes scored in the 86th minute.

But Malick Thiaw fouled Dani Olmo in the penalty area in injury time, allowing Lamine Yamal to step up and equalise from the spot.

They now have to go to Camp Nou for the second leg, but the Champions League is still Newcastle’s best chance to qualify for Europe next season as they are 12th in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have nine more points than their visitors and are in fifth place in the Premier League, but they are only above Liverpool on goal difference.

The Blues also came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier in the season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea v Newcastle kicks off at 17:30pm GMT on Saturday, March 14 at Stamford Bridge.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 17:00pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will provide full match commentary.

Chelsea team news

Robert Sanchez has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, but was surprisingly replaced by Filip Jorgensen for the games against Aston Villa and PSG.

After Jorgensen gave the ball away for Vitinha’s goal in the 5-2 defeat in Paris, Liam Rosenior may now decide to recall Sanchez to the starting line-up.

Pedro Neto missed the win over Aston Villa following his two yellow cards against Arsenal and has since been handed a further one-game ban by the FA, making him unavailable for selection against Newcastle.

Jamie Gittens should be back in the matchday squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, although Estevao is still out with his own hamstring issue.

Levi Colwill was recently spotted training with Chelsea’s first-team squad for the first time since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

But the 23-year-old centre-back is still a few weeks away from a return to the matchday squad as Chelsea won’t want to take any risks.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Newcastle team news

Anthony Gordon was a surprise inclusion on the bench for the Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Barcelona, but it later emerged that he had been suffering with an illness.

The winger was introduced as a 67th-minute replacement for Anthony Elanga and should now be well enough to start, although Eddie Howe may look to rest him before the second leg against Barcelona.

Tino Livramento has made substitute appearances in the last two games after recovering from a hamstring injury and will now be pushing for a start.

Bruno Guimaraes remains sidelined with his own hamstring injury, while Lewis Miley has been out of action since the end of January.

Fabian Schar won’t be back until April with an ankle injury and Emil Krafth has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

Chelsea vs Newcastle stats

– Chelsea have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League home games against Newcastle (D1), scoring 27 goals and conceding just seven across those games.

– Newcastle haven’t beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since Papiss Cisse scored both goals in a 2-0 win for the Magpies in May 2012.

– Newcastle have won just three of their 14 Premier League away games this season, drawing four and losing the other seven.

– No team has scored in more different Premier League games than Chelsea this season (27), with their only two blanks coming in 0-0 draws with Crystal Palace in August and Bournemouth in December.

– Chelsea have scored more penalty goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (7), with Newcastle joint-second in this regard (6).

– Newcastle’s six penalties account for 14.3% of their 42 league goals this season, their highest proportion of penalty goals in a single Premier League campaign.

– Only Erling Haaland (19) has scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season than Chelsea’s Joao Pedro (14).

– Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (19 in 2000-01) and Diego Costa (19 in 2014-15) are the only players to have netted more non-penalty goals than Joao Pedro in their debut Premier League season with Chelsea.

– In 2026, Joao Pedro leads all players in the Premier League for total goals (8) and goal involvements (10 – 8 goals, 2 assists).

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

Chelsea and Newcastle have struggled with inconsistency, and they will both have an eye on their upcoming Champions League games.

But Chelsea do still have a lot to play for in the Premier League, and they should be able to extend their impressive home record against Newcastle.

Their goalkeeper issues make a clean sheet feel unlikely though, so we’re backing a Chelsea win and both teams to score at 39/19.

Four of the last five Premier League games between these two sides have included at least three goals, and over 2.5 goals is available at 8/15.

Alongside his recent hat-trick at Villa Park, Joao Pedro has also scored in his last four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. He’s 7/5 to score anytime.

The Brazil international netted the equaliser in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park and is 11/2 to be the last goalscorer again here.