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There are currently 61 places separating Chelsea and Port Vale in the footballing pyramid, but they’ll face each other at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Chelsea survived a massive scare against Wrexham in the fifth round, twice coming from behind at the Racecourse Ground before winning 4-2 in extra time.

While Port Vale are rooted to the bottom of League One, they have impressed in the FA Cup this season and earned their place in the last eight with a memorable 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Chelsea v Port Vale kick-off time

Chelsea v Port Vale kicks off at 17:15 BST on Saturday, April 4 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Port Vale how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, HBO Max and BBC One, with coverage starting from 16:30 on TNT and 17:00 on the BBC.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Chelsea team news

Benoit Badiashile has missed Chelsea’s last two games due to illness, but he was able to recover during the international break and is now back in training.

Fellow centre-backs Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are both unavailable, with the former out with an ankle injury and the latter continuing his recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in pre-season.

Reece James and Jamie Gittens both remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, although Estevao returned from his own hamstring issue in the defeat at Everton.

Back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen underwent minor surgery on a groin injury last month and Robert Sanchez should start in goal.

Port Vale team news

Jayden Stockley missed the FA Cup fifth round win over Sunderland after picking up a calf injury in training, and the striker is still unavailable.

Centre-back Ben Heneghan has missed Port Vale’s last nine games in all competitions due to injury, while midfield duo Ryan Croasdale and George Byers are also long-term absentees.

Chelsea v Port Vale odds

Chelsea are unsurprisingly huge favourites for the tie, and a home win can be backed at 1/12. Liam Rosenior’s side are also 9/2 to win the competition in May.

A Port Vale win is priced at 35/1, while the League One side are 250/1 to go on and win the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

The quarter-final will go to extra time and potentially penalties if the two sides can’t be separated after 90 minutes, and the draw is available at 18/1.

Chelsea v Port Vale prediction

Chelsea come into this game on the back of four consecutive losses, although two of those were against reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

A home game against the side at the bottom of League One gives Chelsea a great chance to end that losing run and get back on track.

Port Vale were also huge underdogs before the fifth-round tie against Sunderland, but they no longer have home advantage and Chelsea have impressive strength in depth.

It should be a relatively straightforward game for Chelsea, and we’re predicting them to win 3-0 and progress to the FA Cup semi-finals.