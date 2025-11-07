Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, November 8

Chelsea have enjoyed some good wins this season, notably beating Liverpool at home and adding a 1-0 derby success at Spurs last weekend.

But the Blues are also prone to the odd lapse – and often against teams they’re supposed to beat.

Last time out at Stamford Bridge they were turned over 2-1 by Sunderland while the midweek Champions League trip to Azerbaijan resulted in a 2-2 draw with Qarabag, Chelsea having to come from 2-1 down.

Wolves have rather more serious problems and after taking just two points from their opening 10 games, time was up for Vitor Pereira, who was given the sack after the lame 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

With no-one jumping to take the vacancy – former Molineux boss Gary O’Neil ruled himself out after being installed as favourite to take over – it’s looking grim for Wolves fans right now.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves

Chelsea v Wolves kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Saturday, November 8 at Stamford Bridge.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Chelsea team news

Enzo Maresca has made a total of 85 changes to his starting line-ups this season – averaging six tweaks a match – and that’s the highest of any Premier League manager.

After shuffling his pack in midweek, the Blues boss will revert to something closer to his strongest side here although he must still cope without talisman Cole Palmer.

Romeo Lavia limped off against Qarabag with a thigh problem but Pedro Neto should be fit again after missing the midweek trip with a knock.

Benoit Badiashile remains sidelined so perhaps Maresca will decide on a line-up similar to the one that beat Spurs last weekend.

Reece James’ minutes still need to be managed so Malo Gusto could slot in at right back with Enzo Fernandez playing a deeper midfield role and exciting youngster Estevao earning a start.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Cucurella, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Garnacho, Estevao, Neto; Joao Pedro.

Wolves team news

As it stands, James Collins may be used as interim head coach for the trip south.

One selection headache he won’t have is Emmanuel Agbadou, who is suspended after being sent off in the loss to Fulham.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes are also out as Wolves try to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Wolves expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Johnstone; S. Bueno, Mosquera, T. Gomes; H. Bueno, Krejci, Munetsi, Hoever; Bellegarde, Arias; Strand Larsen

Chelsea vs Wolves stats

– After losing three consecutive Premier League games against Wolves between April 2023 and February 2024, Chelsea won both meetings last season by an aggregate score of 9-3.

– Wolves have won just one of their 11 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D3 L7), picking up a 4-2 victory in February 2024.

– Chelsea have scored 5+ goals in four different Premier League games against Wolves, including a 6-2 win at Molineux last season.

– Wolves have picked up just two points in 10 Premier League games this season (D2 L8). Every single Premier League side with two or fewer points at this stage have then been relegated.

– Wolves have gone 14 Premier League games without a victory (D3 L11), having won six in a row beforehand.

– Enzo Maresca has faced teams whose first name begins with ‘W’ on 10 occasions in English football in all competitions with Leicester and Chelsea, and he has won all 10 matches.

– Chelsea have conceded 6.1 xG from set pieces (excl. pens) in the Premier League this season, the most of any side.

Chelsea vs Wolves predictions

If Chelsea do genuinely drop their guard against perceived lesser opponents, this is absolutely the banana skin they don’t need.

That said, it’s a big leap of faith to think that Wolves have enough about them to cash in on any Chelsea complacency.

The odds reflect that so perhaps a little more value can be eked out by backing Chelsea to win to nil at 11/8

Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the top flight with just seven goals from 10 matches and only one of those has come on the road.

Perhaps a correct scoreline is also worth a punt. Wolves have conceded a league-high 22 goals but are tighter away from Molineux. Back Chelsea to win 2-0 at 6/1