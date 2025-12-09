Club Brugge v Arsenal: Can the Gunners get back to winning ways?

Club Brugge v Arsenal predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Despite still leading the way in the Premier League, Arsenal’s domestic form has stuttered in recent times.

They’ve now dropped points in three of their last five top-flight fixtures, drawing with Sunderland and Chelsea before suffering just their second defeat of the season via a last-gasp 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Injuries to their backline are partly to blame, so will the loss of key defenders have an impact in Europe too?

So far, Arsenal have been perfect. A 3-1 win over Bayern Munich last time out left them as the only team to have collected a maximum 15 points from their opening five Champions League matches.

That’s a stark contrast to Club Brugge, who have just four points so far after a win, a draw and three defeats.

The Belgians have also suffered three losses in their last four Jupiler League outings, dropping them to third and five points off the pace.

That’s led to a managerial change with Nicky Hayen being given the boot and Ivan Leko taking over. This will certainly be a baptism of fire for the former Croatia international.

In short, this is a golden chance for Arsenal to get back to winning ways following the Villa reverse and secure the three points that would surely stamp their top eight place and automatic qualification to the knockout phase.

Just 16 points were enough last season and victory in Belgium would take the Gunners to 18.

How to watch Club Brugge v Arsenal

Club Brugge v Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Wednesday, December 10 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 7 pm.

Club Brugge team news

Brugge are missing former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and back-up Nordin Jackers so Dan van den Heuvel will be between the posts.

Centre-back Romeo Vermant has to miss out due the concussion protocol while a combination of illness and injury mean Zaid Romero, Kyriani Sabbe, Mamadou Diakhon and Jorne Spileers are all unavailable.

The Belgian side will hope to find some of the inspiration that helped them draw 3-3 at home with Barcelona at the start of last month when Carlos Forbs (2) and striker Nicolo Tresoldi found the net. Both are fit for this one.

Club Brugge expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Van den Heuvel; Siquet, Mechele, Ordonez, Seys; Stankovic, Onyedika; Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta once again has headaches in defence.

Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera are some way off a return while William Saliba is a doubt. Arteta will keep his fingers crossed that Riccardo Calafiori is able to play some part after limping off against Aston Villa.

The Gunners still have strong reinforcements so Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly look set to start in Europe again.

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are both one booking away from a suspension so Arsenal could rotate in a game they really should win.

That said, Arteta may start strong, hope to get a lead and then use his bench.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.

Club Brugge v Arsenal stats

– Club Brugge have only won one of their last 18 matches against English opposition (D3 L14).

– Arsenal’s last defeat against a Belgian side came in October 1981 (0-1 v KFC Winterslag in the UEFA Cup), having gone unbeaten in their last nine such matches since then (W7 D2).

– Arsenal have won six of their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League (L1), including both in the current campaign without conceding a goal.

– Club Brugge have scored 3+ goals in each of their two home UEFA Champions League matches this season (4-1 vs Monaco, 3-3 vs Barcelona).

– Club Brugge have conceded 24 UEFA Champions League goals in 11 games in 2025, with only Barcelona (27 in 13 games) conceding more.

– Arsenal have won their last nine UEFA Champions League group/league phase matches, scoring 27 goals and conceding just three.

– Arsenal have given up an xG of just 2.59 in the UEFA Champions League this season, the smallest of any side.

Club Brugge v Arsenal predictions

Sharing six goals with Barcelona in their previous home Champions League outing suggests Club Brugge have something about them.

But Arsenal are far, far better at the back than the Catalans and the hosts’ lengthy list of absentees suggests this should be a straightforward night for the Gunners.

In their last three European outings, Brugge have conceded four to Bayern Munich and three to both Barcelona and Sporting.

They even shipped three to St. Truiden in a domestic loss at the weekend.

Arsenal to score Over 2.5 goals at 13/10 has to appeal.

For a goalscorer bet, Gabriel Martinelli has really enjoyed Arsenal’s European nights, registering in each of the four matches he’s played.

The Brazilian is 23/10 to find the net again.