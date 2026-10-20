Como v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester United are aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Cesc Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League.

A 1-1 draw at Leeds extended their winless streak to six consecutive matches across all competitions, with their last win coming against Sabah in the Champions League opener.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 away at Atletico Madrid on matchday two, while Como are also on three points in the competition after a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and a 3-2 defeat at Feyenoord.

Como v Man Utd kick-off time

Como v Man Utd kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday, October 21 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Como v Man Utd how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 2 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 5pm.

TalkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Como team news

Como picked up three points against Fiorentina last weekend, but also suffered a double injury blow during their trip to Florence.

Yan Couto withdrew from the starting line-up after experiencing discomfort during the warm-up, while former Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah was forced off in the 14th minute with an ankle injury.

Ivan Smolcic and Jacobo Ramon replaced the pair, who will now need late fitness tests to decide if they can play against United.

Assane Diao opened the scoring against Feyenoord but had to be replaced after picking up a thigh injury, and he may not return until after the next international break.

Striker Moise Kean is also expected to miss the game due to a knee injury, with Anastasios Douvikas set to lead the line.

Man Utd team news

Lisandro Martinez kept his place in the starting line-up against Leeds after apologising for his explosive comments about United’s hierarchy, but he felt a problem in his thigh during the first half and was replaced at half-time.

The Argentina international is now a doubt for the game against Como, and United are currently short of options at centre-back.

Leny Yoro has to serve a one-match suspension following his red card against Atletico Madrid, while Ayden Heaven missed the draw at Leeds through illness.

Matthijs de Ligt has been an unused substitute in the last two games and isn’t yet ready to start, having not made a competitive appearance since November 2025.

Noussair Mazraoui played the second half at Leeds after recovering from a back injury and should start in one of the full-back positions, with Diogo Dalot on the opposite flank.

Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are both doubts after missing the last two games, while Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Benjamin Sesko (shin) and Manuel Ugarte (knee) remain sidelined.

Como v Man Utd odds

Como are the 5/4 favourites to win the game and move on to six points in the league phase.

United are 19/10 to do likewise, while The Draw is 11/4.

In the outright betting, United are 33/1 to win the Champions League, and Como are 80s.

Como v Man Utd prediction

While United have shown signs of improvement in their last two games, a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Leeds have done little to ease the pressure on Michael Carrick.

Their only two wins this season have been at Old Trafford, and they have also won just one of their last 10 away Champions League matches, drawing three and losing six.

Como had a dream home Champions League debut with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and have now lost just one of their last 10 matches at home in all competitions, a record going back to February this year.

But the Serie A side have only kept one clean sheet in all competitions this season, and United have enough attacking firepower to get on the scoresheet.

We’re backing United to come away with a point, so a draw and Both Teams to Score is worth a punt at 3/1.

Three of United’s last four games have finished 1-1, and a repeat of that scoreline can be backed at 6/1.

Douvikas netted against both RB Leipzig and Feyenoord and is averaging a goal every 47.5 minutes in the Champions League this season.

The striker also has three goals in six Serie A starts and is 6/4 to find the back of the net against United.

Bryan Mbeumo has played through the middle since the international break and has scored two goals in three games as a striker.

The Cameroon international is 15/8 to continue that impressive run of form and score his first Champions League goal.