Coventry City v Brighton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

The table doesn’t lie, and Coventry sit bottom after a trio of opening defeats. But while the 3-0 loss at Arsenal was bleak and the 1-0 home defeat by Hull a huge disappointment, there were plenty of positives to take from their narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Brighton finished matchday three in 10th spot after a win, a draw and a loss. They started all guns blazing by going 4-0 up on Aston Villa after 31 minutes and also beat Tromso by that same 4-0 scoreline in the Conference League.

But despite having nearly 75% possession, they lost 4-3 in a thriller at Chelsea and then were held 1-1 at home by Leeds – a match that could easily have been taken away from them in the first half but one which they could have won late on.

Coventry City v Brighton kick-off time

Coventry City v Brighton kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, September 13 at the CBS Arena.

Coventry City v Brighton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Coventry City team news

Coventry boss Frank Lampard still has to shuffle his pack due to injuries to Haji Wright (quad), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) and Luke Woolfenden (knee).

It’s likely that Sidiki Cherif will be unavailable again as Coventry try and work him back to match fitness.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth will hope to keep a clean sheet against his former side following a permanent move in the summer.

Brighton team news

Brighton could be boosted by the return of both Femi Azeez and Georginio Rutter, with the former looking to make his debut after his £15million move from Millwall.

Zadok Yohanna should also be in contention after a minor knock.

But Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer, Stefano Tzimas, Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma all remain sidelined.

Coventry City v Brighton odds

Coventry are 3/1 to record their first Premier League victory since April 2001 (a 1-0 win over Sunderland).

Lampard’s men are 11/4 to get off the mark via a Draw while Brighton are 17/20 to inflict a fourth straight defeat on the Sky Blues.

Coventry are the 1/2 favourites for relegation while Brighton are 4/1 for a Top 5 finish..

Coventry City v Brighton prediction

Defeats away to Arsenal and Manchester City were totally predictable for Coventry City, but the 1-0 home loss to Hull a fortnight ago was a major cause for concern.

That loss in front of an expectant home crowd has put Coventry on the back foot, so Lampard will hope that the much-improved display last time out at the Etihad can be a stepping stone.

Brighton have had a mixed start – some good bits, some bad bits – and, in hindsight, they won’t be the only team to ship plenty of goals to that talented Chelsea frontline.

Coventry’s lack of quality in front of goal at this level threatens to derail their hopes of survival – they’re yet to find the net in their opening three games – and a simple take here is that Brighton will outscore them.

It’s fair to give Coventry a goal given how many chances they created at Manchester City but, ultimately, the Seagulls have just too much firepower.

Therefore, rather than take the visitors at odds-on to win the game, back Brighton and Both Teams to Score at 11/4.

Pascal Gross should have netted a late winner against Leeds, but he’s Brighton’s set-piece taker so he should get an opportunity or two.

The German, who netted in the 4-3 loss to Chelsea, is 11/5 to Score or Assist.