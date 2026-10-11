Coventry City v Newcastle: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Coventry picked up their first points of the season before the international break and will now host Newcastle United at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues lost their opening four league games without scoring, before Jay Dasilva netted a winner away at Nottingham Forrest.

Newcastle went into the international break with a 2-1 win over Hull City, which leaves them with eight points from five games under new boss Matthias Jaissle.

Coventry City v Newcastle kick-off time

Coventry City v Newcastle kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, October 12 at the CBS Arena.

Coventry City v Newcastle how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Coventry City team news

Milan Van Ewijk and Kaine Kesler-Hayden have both returned to training after recovering from hamstring injuries and could be named in the matchday squad.

Joel Latibeaudiere picked up a knock while playing for Jamaica in the international break, but is expected to be available for selection.

Aurele Amenda and Josh Eccles are both out with calf injuries, while Luke Woolfenden is yet play this season due to a knee injury.

Haji Wright remains sidelined with a quad injury and Taiwo Awoniyi will serve the final game of his three-match suspension, so Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to lead the line.

Newcastle team news

Tino Livramento missed the win over Hull City after picking up an injury in training and didn’t join up with the England squad.

He remains a major doubt for the trip to the CBS Arena, but fellow right-back Amar Dedic has been pictured in training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Joelinton, Nico Gonzalez and William Osula also returned to training during the international break, with the former hoping to make his first appearance of the season.

Lewis Miley withdrew from England Under-21 duty after picking up a knock, but is still expected to be available for selection.

Back-up goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen picked up a hamstring injury while training with the France Under-21s squad and has now been ruled out for two months.

Anthony Elanga is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, and this game might come a bit too soon for Dan Burn (ankle) and Jacob Ramsey (calf).

Coventry City v Newcastle odds

Following their 1-0 victory over Forest, Coventry City are 23/10 to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Newcastle are 5/4 to secure all three points, while The Draw is 11/4.

Coventry are the 4/9 favourites for relegation, and Newcastle are 4/5 for a Top 10 finish.

Coventry City v Newcastle prediction

Coventry City will take confidence from their victory against Forest, but their home form has been poor since their top-flight return.

The Sky Blues have taken no points from their first two Premier League fixtures at the CBS Arena and lost 6-0 on aggregate in those matches, while they also fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Their last Premier League home win came against Sunderland in April 2001 and will now be hoping to take all three points from another north-east side.

Newcastle have made a solid start to the season under Jaissle, although they did lose 4-1 against Leeds in their last Premier League away game.

Their matches have been entertaining, with Over 2.5 goals landing in five of their seven games in all competitions. You can back that here at 8/11.

The Magpies have netted at least two goals in five of those seven games and should be able to do that here. They are 1/1 to score over 1.5 goals.

Both teams getting on the scoresheet is another regular occurrence in Newcastle games, so an away win and Both Teams to Score is available at 29/10.

Harvey Barnes is in great form and has a goal and two assists from his last three Premier League appearances. The winger is 6/4 to score or assist against Coventry City.