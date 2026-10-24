Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Crystal Palace and Newcastle will both go in search of a much-needed three points when they play each other at Selhurst Park.

Palace dropped to 14th in the Premier League table after their 5-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend, but they did get a point away at Besiktas in the Europa League in midweek.

Newcastle aren’t playing in Europe following their 12th-placed finish last season and lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in their last outing.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Newcastle kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, October 25 at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports+, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

BBC Radio Sports Extra 3 will provide full match radio commentary.

Crystal Palace team news

Jean-Philippe Mateta marked his first start since August with a goal in the 2-2 draw against Besiktas and may lead the line against Newcastle as well.

Fellow striker Jorgen Strand Larsen came on as a second-half substitute against Besiktas, but lasted just 24 minutes before limping off the pitch with an injury.

Dean Henderson has returned to training after missing the last eight games with a foot injury, but will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Axel Disasi played the full 90 minutes against Besiktas and can now keep his place in the team after serving his three-match suspension in the Premier League.

Ben Chilwell was back in the matchday squad in midweek after a knee injury and should get some minutes under his belt here, while Ismalia Sarr will be pushing for his first Premier League start of the season.

Quinten Timber is out with a thigh injury, so Daichi Kamada is expected to play alongside Adam Wharton in the middle of the park.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) won’t be available until after the November international break and Chadi Riad is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Newcastle team news

Having both made substitute appearances in the last two games, Dan Burn and William Osula are now fully fit and could be named in the starting line-up.

Amar Dedic didn’t feature against Villa but was back in the matchday squad, while fellow right-back Tino Livramento remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey have both returned to training this week, although they will only be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo is a doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park, as the forward has only trained partially this week due to illness.

Back-up goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen has undergone surgery on a serious hamstring injury and won’t be available until December.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle odds

Crystal Palace are 19/10 to win this game, while Newcastle are 7/5 to secure all three points. The Draw is 14/5.

Palace are 5/2 to get relegated at the end of the season, and Newcastle are 5/4 to finish in the top 10.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle prediction

Despite only being appointed in the summer, Palace boss Pierre Sage and Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle are already under pressure.

Palace have just one win in their last five games in all competitions and go into this weekend’s fixtures just one point above the relegation zone.

Newcastle are only one point above Palace in the league table and were booed off the pitch after last weekend’s home loss to Aston Villa.

The Magpies have also fallen to 4-1 defeats in their last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Leeds United and Coventry City.

With both sides struggling with form and confidence, it’s difficult to back either side to secure all three points, and a draw feels the most likely outcome.

Palace currently have the worst defensive record in the Premier League with 17 goals conceded, while Newcastle have let in eight goals across their last two away games.

That leads towards a Draw and Both Teams to Score at 17/5. For the correct score, 1-1 is available at 15/2 and 2-2 can be backed at 11/1.

Mateta netted a brace when these two sides met at Selhurst Park last season, including the injury-time winner from the penalty spot.

He has now recovered from a hamstring injury and is 6/4 to score against Newcastle.

William Osula is fit enough to start this weekend, and he is the only Newcastle player to have found the back of the net at Selhurst Park in the last five years.

The striker is 13/8 to score anytime.