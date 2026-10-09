Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Welcome to the Oliver Glasner derby. Just six games into the new Premier League season, the new Nottingham Forest boss returns to the club which he guided to the most successful period in their history.

But despite winning the FA Cup, Conference League and Community Shield at Selhurst Park, Glasner hurt his reputation with some Eagles fans for joining the club which replaced Palace in the Europa League after a multi-club rules infringement.

Both sides have had mixed starts to the season and heading into the international break Forest were 13th on five points and Palace, now managed by Pierre Sage, 15th on four.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, October 11 at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 will provide full match commentary.

Crystal Palace team news

Axel Disasi is still suspended and Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out through injury, so Honest Ahanor is set to play alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot in the back three.

Dean Henderson and Jean-Philippe Mateta are both close to making a return, but this game will come a little bit too soon for them.

In more positive injury news, Anan Khalaili is available despite picking up a minor injury on international duty and Ismaila Sarr has been passed fit to start.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nikola Milenkovic returned to training during the international break following a previous hamstring injury and played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Swansea.

But the centre-back will not make the trip to Selhurst Park after sustaining bone bruising during a collision in training.

Glasner revealed that Igor Jesus is likely to be out of action for a few weeks with a calf injury, while defender Neco Williams is also a doubt through illness.

Nicolo Savana is still sidelined after undergoing surgery on an knee injury back in March.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest odds

After losses in their first two Premier League home games, Crystal Palace are 7/4 to get the win and put one over their former boss.

Forest are 9/5 while The Draw is 23/10 so the betting is tight. Some bookies make both 13/8.

To finish in the top 10 this season, Forest are 2/1 and Palace 5/1.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest prediction

This is a surprising stat. Palace have played Forest 12 times in the Premier League and never beaten them.

Eight of those matches have ended in draws and that looks the most likely outcome on Sunday.

Rather than the ‘Glasner derby’, perhaps this should be known as the ‘binary derby’.

In the last eight head-to-heads, the result has been either 1-0, 0-0 or 1-1. Five of the last seven have ended 1-1 and, on the evidence this season, another is worth a bet at 13/2.

Only two top-flight teams have picked up more yellow cards than Forest this season, and the background to the match suggests it could be feisty.

In the last two meetings between the pair at Selhurst Park, the bookings count has been heavy, with six players cautioned last season and a whopping 11 seeing yellow in the 2024/25 fixture.

Over 5.5 Cards is 5/1.