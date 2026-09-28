Czech Republic v England: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After losing to Spain at Wembley, England will look to kick‑start their Nations League campaign when they face the Czech Republic in Prague.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had the chance to go 3-1 up against the world champions, but Harry Kane missed his second-half penalty and they ultimately lost 3-2.

The Czech Republic are also on zero points in Nations League A Group 3 after falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Croatia in their opening game.

Czech Republic v England kick-off time

Czech Republic v England kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, September 29 at the Fortuna Arena.

Czech Republic v England how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Czech Republic team news

Patrik Schick, Vladimir Darida, Tomas Holes, Jaroslav Zeleny, and Vaclav Cerny all announced their international retirements after the World Cup, while Santi Denia has replaced Miroslav Koubek in the dugout.

Denia had to deal with several last-minute withdrawals after naming his first squad, with David Jurasek, David Zima, Denis Visinsky, Lukas Provod, Matej Rynes, Tomas Vlcek and Tomas Chory all pulling out with injuries.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek remains sidelined after sustaining an ankle ligament injury against Mexico at the World Cup.

Centre-back Ladislav Krejci missed Wolves’ win over West Brom before the break and sat out his country’s defeat to Croatia due to a calf injury.

Ondrej Lingr was also missing from the matchday squad and they will both face late fitness tests to decide if they can play against England.

Winger Adam Karabec scored their equaliser against Croatia but went off injured in the 74th minute and is now a doubt to face England.

Newcastle United’s Lukas Hornicek is expected to start between the sticks ahead of Tottenham’s Antonin Kinsky, while former West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal will continue at right-back.

England team news

England also had a number of injury withdrawals prior to the opening game, as Tino Livramento, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Cole Palmer all dropped out.

Tuchel has confirmed that James Trafford will remain in goal against the Czech Republic, while Jordan Pickford will start the following two games.

Lewis Hall picked up a minor injury and remained an unused substitute against Spain, but the left-back may now come into the side after Nico O’Reilly trained away from the rest of the squad.

Ezri Konsa was also absent from team training and if he isn’t available, Trevoh Chalobah or Jarrad Branthwaite will partner Marc Guehi at centre-back.

At right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold could replace Jarell Quansah to make his first England start since October 2024.

The rest of the team should remain unchanged, with a midfield two of Elliot Anderson and Myles Lewis-Skelly behind a front four of Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.

Czech Republic v England odds

England are 7/19 to get their first win of the Nations League campaign, while the Czech Republic are 17/2 to do likewise. The Draw is 17/4.

To win Nations League A Group 3, Spain are at 7/19 following their opening game victory. England are behind them at 3/1 and Croatia are 8/1, with the Czech Republic way out at 150/1.

In the outright Nations League betting, England are third favourites at 6/1 behind 14/5 Spain and 10/3 France.

Czech Republic v England prediction

England have lost just one of their last nine meetings with the Czech Republic (W6, D2), though that defeat did come on their last visit to Prague in October 2019.

Kane’s fifth-minute penalty was swiftly cancelled out by Jakub Brabec before Zdenek Ondrasek netted an 85th-minute winner.

But the hosts come into this game in poor form, having failed to win inside 90 minutes in their last six competitive internationals.

England finished third at the World Cup and were also brilliant on their travels during the qualifying campaign, winning their four away matches by a 13-0 aggregate scoreline.

Following the defeat against Spain, the Three Lions should get back to winning ways here as they have too much quality in the final third.

But recent results have put a spotlight on their defensive issues, and both teams have found the back of the net in each of England’s last six matches, so the hosts will feel they can find a way through their rearguard.

Back England to win and Both Teams to Score at 11/5. A 3-1 England victory is available at 11/1.

Since the group stages of the World Cup, Gordon has scored two goals and registered three assists in five England appearances.

The in-form Barcelona winger will be up against a 34-year-old Vladimir Coufal and is 11/10 to register a goal or assist.

Kane claimed a record-extending 86th goal for his country in the first half against Spain, before his second-half penalty hit the bar.

The striker now has another chance to get goal number 87 and is 1/1 to score anytime. He netted the opener in England’s last game in Prague and is 13/5 to do it again.