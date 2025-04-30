Djurgarden vs Chelsea: Prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Chelsea have had an easy passage to the semi-finals stages of the Europa Conference League and Swedish surprise package Djurgarden continue that theme.

Given some of the teams Chelsea have come up against in the competition so far, they would have been chased down the King’s Road with pitchforks and flaming torches if they hadn’t reached this round. But not ordinary pitchforks, expensive gold-plated pitchforks from an exclusive ironmongers in South Kensington.

Djurgarden sounds like a lovely place where you could actually use a gold-plated pitchfork, as it does have a lot of parks and nice green spaces. I’m ignoring the fact that the 3Arena isn’t actually on the Stockholm island of Djurgarden.

This clash should be a walk in the park for the visiting Chelsea side, Djurgarden are 11th in the Allsvenskan after seven games and have only won three of their last seven across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are boring everyone to death in the Premier League as they wrestle for a Champions League spot next season.

But the Blues need to keep their focus on this tournament as it’s certainly a very winnable trophy with Real Betis or Fiorentina waiting for them in the final, if they can do a job against the Swedes.

Silverware also might keep under-fire Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca in a job, so with an important Premier League clash with Liverpool at the weekend, he’s likely to stick with his ‘European team’ for this one, in what should be a comfortable victory.





Djurgarden v Chelsea predictions

On their European travels the Blues have been very solid, winning five away games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three. They are also unbeaten in five in the Premier League.

Djurgarden are very much in uncharted territory here after stunning Rapid Vienna in the quarter-finals. Though a fairly regular visitor to European competitions since the 1950s, this is Djurgarden’s first ever semi-final at this level.

The Iron Stoves actually lost the first leg against the Austrian powerhouse, before claiming a 4-1 away win in the away leg. They’ve won six of eight home games in Europe this season, so won’t be rolling over for Chelsea.

But the Blues should have enough to claim a win and a clean sheet, especially as Djurgarden have just one victory in their last four competitive home games and only scored once.

Discipline is where we head for the next prediction. Djurgarden are one of the dirtiest sides in the Europa Conference League this season, picking up 26 yellow cards this campaign compared to goody two shoes Chelsea on just ten.

Moises Caicedo has ten in the Premier League all on his own, so not sure why the Blues are on their best behaviour in Europe.

We are leaning into Djurgarden doing most of the heavy lifting here, as over 3.5 cards has been successful in their last six Europa Conference League matches.

Djurgarden team news

Keeper Jacob Rinne should be back for Djurgarden after missing the Oster game through illness.

Jacob Une Larsson, Tokmac Nguen and Hampus Findell are all pushing for starts.

There will be fitness test on Oskar Fallenius and Nino Zugelj, while Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist, Rasmus Schuller and Patric Aslund are all out injured.

Djurgarden expected line up:

Rinne, Stahl, Une Larsson, Danielson, Kosugi; Stensson, Findell, Harala, Gulliksen, Nguen, Priske

Chelsea team news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will likely call upon the majority of the players he has been using in previous Europa Conference League outings, with Liverpool on the horizon.

Filip Jorgensen, Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile, will get the nod in defence along with Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jadon Sancho and George further up the field.

Nicolas Jackson scored at the weekend and could keep his place upfront.

Malo Gusto is in a fitness race to make the game, while Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu miss out through injury.Mykhaylo Mudryk is still suspended.

Chelsea expected line-up

Jorgensen, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella, James, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Djurgarden v Chelsea: How to watch and listen

Djurgarden vs Chelsea will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 at 20:00 on Thursday, May 1 and online via the Discovery + app and website.

The Official Chelsea App will have live audio commentary of the action.





Djurgarden v Chelsea stats:

– Chelsea have never lost against Swedish opposition in eight meetings

– This is first time these two sides have met in a competitive match

– Chelsea are unbeaten in five Premier League games

– Chelsea have won all five Conference League away matches with a goal difference of +11

– Djurgarden have won six of eight home games in Europe this campaign

– Djurgarden’s victory over Oster at the weekend halted their run of four home games without a win, losing three.

– This is Djurgarden’s first ever UEFA semi-final in 87 matches

– Djurgarden are the first Swedish team to reach the last four of a UEFA competition since 1987.