Liverpool travel to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, needing a result to halt a worrying slide in form.

Arne Slot’s side arrive on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, a sequence that has exposed flaws at both ends of the pitch and unsettled the early optimism around his tenure.

The arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were meant to lift Liverpool’s attacking options, but the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold has left spaces that opponents keep finding.

The full-backs push high, the midfield looks stretched, and the balance that once defined them has disappeared.

The Reds created enough to beat Man Utd at the weekend, yet still came away empty-handed. It summed up a spell where chances come freely, but control and composure have gone missing.

Frankfurt may sense that fragility, and so should come flying out of the traps with the help of a fierce atmosphere at the Waldstadion.

How to watch and listen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Wednesday, October 22, at Deutsche Bank Park.

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports. There will also be full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Kauã Santos starts in goal behind a defence of Buta, Koch, Theate and Brown. Skhiri and Uzun anchor midfield, while Knauff, Chaibi, and Doan support Burkardt up front.

Burkardt has been their key outlet, scoring in both of Frankfurt’s opening Champions League games.

Ngankam and Collins remain out, so options from the bench are limited.

Frankfurt’s strength lies in their speed and combinations through the half-spaces, but that high-risk approach often leaves gaps when they lose the ball.

Frankfurt expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Santos; Buta, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Uzun; Knauff, Chaibi, Doan; Burkardt.

Liverpool team news

With Alisson sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are likely to start in midfield, while Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Cody Gakpo operate behind Isak.

Endo remains a doubt, and both Leoni and Bajcetic are still out.

Salah’s record speaks for itself — 49 Champions League goals, 22 of them away from home — but he’s struggled to carry the attacking responsibility this season.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool stats

– Frankfurt have won five of their last six European home games, losing only to Atletico Madrid in that run.

– The Bundesliga side’s matches have averaged more than five goals this season, scoring 28 and conceding 22 across nine games.

– Burkardt has scored in both of Frankfurt’s Champions League fixtures so far, directly involved in three of their four goals in the competition.

– Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last four home matches against English sides in Europe (W2 D2).

– Liverpool have lost four straight matches in all competitions — their longest run since Jurgen Klopp’s first year in charge.

– None of Liverpool’s last 28 Champions League group-stage games have finished level, with 19 wins and nine defeats in that sequence.

– Mohamed Salah has 49 Champions League goals, 22 of them away from home, and could become the first African player to reach 50.

– The sides last met in the 1972–73 UEFA Cup, with Liverpool winning 2-0 at Anfield before a goalless draw in Germany.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool predictions

Four defeats in a row have left Arne Slot under real pressure, and the balance of his side still looks off. The attack keeps creating, but every mistake seems to end up in their own net.

Frankfurt play with tempo, commit men forward and create chaos in wide areas, but they also concede chances for fun.

Their last five games have produced 27 goals, and it’s hard to see that pattern changing here.

Liverpool’s defensive line has been breached in each of their last eight matches, while Frankfurt’s front four are too direct not to cause problems.

The Germans rarely keep clean sheets at home, and the numbers on both sides point firmly towards goals.

Salah, Szoboszlai and Isak still give them far more firepower than Frankfurt, and with the pressure mounting, this feels like a night where the response finally comes.

Slot’s side can’t be trusted to defend a lead, but they should have enough to edge it in a high-scoring contest.