England vs Serbia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers takes place on Thursday, November 13, at Wembley Stadium, as Thomas Tuchel’s men look to preserve their flawless Group K record and extend an extraordinary defensive run.

Already bound for the United States, England return to Wembley for their final home qualifier having won six from six without conceding a single goal.

The 5-0 wins over Latvia and Serbia earlier in the campaign were as ruthless as they were routine. England have rediscovered rhythm in attack, scoring freely while keeping the same resilience that underpinned their summer displays at Euro 2024.

Serbia, meanwhile, arrive with everything still to play for. They sit one point behind Albania and know defeat could end their hopes of reaching the finals.

It’s a challenging task for new head coach Veljko Paunovic, who steps into the role after Dragan Stojkovic’s resignation last month.

The former Reading boss begins his tenure against a side that outclassed Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade two months ago.

His team ended a poor spell by beating Andorra 3-1 last time out, but the real test comes under the Wembley lights.

How to watch England vs Serbia

England vs Serbia kicks off at 19:45 (GMT) on Thursday, November 13, at Wembley Stadium. The match will be shown live on ITV1, with free streaming available via ITVX from 7 pm.

England team news

Marc Guehi is out with a foot injury, while Newcastle pair Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon have withdrawn through concussion and hip problems.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Manchester City’s James Trafford come in, while Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are back in contention after recent absences.

Adam Wharton and Alex Scott both keep their places in midfield, offering Tuchel extra options alongside Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson.

Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze could also feature from the bench, while Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen provide attacking depth behind Harry Kane.

With qualification secure, Tuchel might give minutes to youngsters such as Nico O’Reilly or Jarell Quansah, but a strong core remains expected for what could be England’s final Wembley outing before the World Cup.

England expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, Burn; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Serbia team news

New boss Paunovic has to cope without Mitrovic, who remains sidelined with injury. Luka Jovic is an alternative up front, but Vlahovic is expected to start.

Filip Kostic and Lazar Samardzic should offer support from wide areas, while Nemanja Gudelj and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic anchor midfield.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic retains the gloves, with Nikola Milenkovic and Strahinja Pavlovic continuing in central defence.

Serbia expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Petrovic; Mimovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Terzic; Gudelj, Lukic; Zivkovic, Samardzic, Kostic; Vlahovic

England vs Serbia stats

– England have scored 18 goals and conceded none in six Group K matches.

– Serbia have seven scored and seven conceded in the same span.

– The Three Lions are unbeaten in their last 10 home World Cup qualifiers (W9 D1).

– Serbia have lost three of their last five qualifiers and none of their last three away fixtures.

– England have beaten Serbia in all three meetings since 2003, scoring 8 and conceding 1.

– The most recent encounter ended Serbia 0–5 England in September 2025.

– England also won 1–0 at Euro 2024 and 2–1 in a 2003 friendly.

– Tuchel’s side are chasing a fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

– Harry Kane has six goals in qualifying – more than Serbia’s squad combined in their last five games.

England vs Serbia predictions

England’s campaign has been ruthless in both boxes. Eighteen scored, none conceded, and barely a moment of stress across six qualifiers.

They’ve hit 18 without reply in this group and just beat Serbia 5–0 in Belgrade, so another dominant showing feels likely.

Harry Kane’s form only strengthens that view. Six goals in qualifying, 23 for Bayern this season, and a habit of scoring early when England dominate. You can back Kane to score at 4/5.

Serbia arrive without Aleksandar Mitrovic, their record scorer and physical focal point. Without him, they lack a natural finisher and a way to unsettle England’s centre-backs.

They’ve scored only seven in the group and rarely threaten away from home. That pattern is unlikely to change against a side yet to concede, so under 3.5 goals and England to win at 1/1 appeals.