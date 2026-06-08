England v Costa Rica: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After a 1-0 win over New Zealand, England will complete their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Costa Rica.

Harry Kane’s header on the stroke of half-time gave England their first win of the summer, although they did face some criticism for their performance.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a better display against Costa Rica, and then the action begins with group stage games against Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

England v Costa Rica kick-off time

England v Costa Rica kicks off at 9pm BST on Wednesday, June 10 at the Inter&Co Stadium.

England v Costa Rica how to watch

England v Costa Rica will be shown live in the UK via ITV1, with coverage starting from 8pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

England team news

Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke didn’t play against New Zealand as they were all given extra time off after the Champions League final.

They have now joined the England camp in Florida, although it remains to be seen if they will be involved against Costa Rica.

Thomas Tuchel named a different team in each half of Saturday’s friendly against New Zealand and has suggested that some players will be on the pitch for longer against Costa Rica.

The manager is also expected to name a line-up that is as close as possible to the one that will face Croatia in their World Cup opener.

Jude Bellingham, Reece James, Nico O’Reilly and Elliot Anderson will all be pushing for starts after impressive second-half performances against New Zealand.

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica aren’t playing in the World Cup this summer, and the game against England will be their second friendly following a 3-1 loss to Colombia.

Midfielder Alejandro Bran and forwards Kenneth Vargas and Warren Madrigal were initially in the squad for both friendlies but have all been sent home, with the Costa Rican federation citing disciplinary issues.

Police have been investigating an alleged shooting incident which saw Bran’s car impacted by several bullets during an altercation outside a bar, although the three players denied taking part in any fight or disturbance.

Legendary goalkeeper Keylor Navas also isn’t with the squad as the manager is looking to find a long-term replacement for the 39-year-old.

England v Costa Rica odds

England are looking to record back-to-back wins in their pre-World Cup friendlies, and they are clear 2/11 favourites to beat Costa Rica.

Costa Rica are 18/1 to beat Tuchel’s side, while The Draw is 15/2.

England v Costa Rica prediction

A lacklustre performance against New Zealand did little to get England fans excited ahead of the World Cup.

But the players have now had time to acclimatise to the intense heat, and Tuchel is expected to play a stronger line-up against Costa Rica.

This could also be an opportunity for players to secure their place in the team for the World Cup opener, and England to win both halves is available at 6/5.

Costa Rica have failed to score in their two previous games against England, and we’re also backing Tuchel’s side to win to nil at 8/11.

Harry Kane netted the only goal against New Zealand and is 11/4 to open the scoring for the second game in a row.

Marcus Rashford looked likely against New Zealand and found the back of the net in a 2-0 win when England last played Costa Rica in 2018. He is 15/8 to score anytime.