England v Croatia: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Croatia have been a thorn in England’s side down the years. They won 3-2 at Wembley in November 2007 to stop the Three Lions qualifying for the 2008 Euros while, even more famously, came from an early goal down to beat England in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Remarkably, Luka Modric played in both games and is still going strong. The midfielder is now 40 but remains Croatia’s most influential figure, directing play and setting the pace.

But England have won both meetings since that 2018 semi-final defeat and six of 11 overall (drawn two, lost three) against the Croatians. With Ghana and Panama the other two teams in Group L, the winner of this clash will be huge favourites to qualify in top spot.

England v Croatia kick-off time

England v Croatia kicks off at 9pm BST (3pm local) on Wednesday, June 17 at the Dallas Stadium in Texas. The retractable roof and air-con will keep temperatures down.

England v Croatia how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

England team news

Thomas Tuchel looks to have all his key men available so it’s a question of who gets the nod in some key parts of the pitch.

Jude Bellingham seems to be back in favour and, after impressing in the friendly win against Costa Rica, looks likely to start in the No.10 role ahead of Morgan Rogers.

Anthony Gordon’s greater tactical discipline in England’s hardest game of the group may just nudge him ahead of Marcus Rashford for the left-sided attacking slot.

On the right, Bukayo Saka is first-choice if fully fit but, as he’s reportedly carrying a niggle, Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke may start.

In defence, John Stones and Ezri Konsa look to be Tuchel’s preferred central defensive partnership, meaning Marc Guehi is set to start on the bench. Reece James and Nico O’Reilly will likely fill the full-back slots.

Croatia team news

Croatia won seven and drew one of their eight qualifiers and are likely to stick with many of their tried and trusted campaigners.

Mateo Kovacic’s return from injury towards the end of the Premier League season is a boost, and the Manchester City man should anchor the midfield alongside Modric.

City teammate Josko Gvardiol was out injured from January to mid-May, but he’s also fit again and played in both Croatia’s pre-World Cup friendlies.

England v Croatia odds

England are 8/11 to begin their bid for World Cup glory with a win. Croatia, beaten finalists in 2018 and semi-finalists in 2022, are 4/1 while the Draw is 13/5.

The Three Lions topped their group in Qatar last time after winning seven points out of nine and are 2/5 to lead the way again. Croatia are 7/2 to win the group.

In the outright betting, England are 15/2 joint-third favourites while Croatia can be backed at 80/1.

England v Croatia prediction

There’s certainly no question of England easing their way into the tournament as they kick off against a team which has finished third and second in the last two World Cups.

But golden generations rarely span over three editions and England should have too much for the Croatians this time – but only just.

While what England do in attack gets the headlines, the Three Lions have been extremely hard to breach under Tuchel, keeping 12 clean sheets in his 14 games in charge.

England to win to nil at 17/10 makes sense and the 11/2 for the 1-0 correct scoreline also appeals.

Harry Kane boasts eight World Cup goals across the 2018 and 2022 tournaments and has netted a record 79 times for his country.

Kane to net in an England win at 2/1 will likely be a popular bet and deservedly so.