England v Czech Republic: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Maybe the thought of thousands of shrieking children cheering a Croatian goal proved the perfect motivation for England. Not only did Thomas Tuchel’s men shut the hosts out/kids up on Saturday, they also smashed in seven at the other end to make it a remarkable night in Rijeka.

England still look likely to finish runners-up to Spain in Nations League Group A3, but they’re firmly on course to make the quarter-finals after strengthening their grip on second place with that startling result.

Czech Republic prop up Group A3 after a trio of defeats. After losing to both Croatia (1-2) and England (0-2) when reduced to 10 men after just 25 minutes, they were defeated 3-1 by Spain on Saturday. But having a late goal disallowed when only 2-1 down shows that they weren’t exactly steamrollered by the World Cup winners.

England v Czech Republic kick-off time

England v Czechia kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, October 6 at Wembley Stadium.

England v Czech Republic how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

England team news

Jordan Pickford will continue in goal again after Tuchel made clear at the start of the international break that the Everton goalkeeper would be between the sticks for the final two games after giving James Trafford a go for the first two.

The manager has alternated between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah at right-back in this international break, and the former could get a recall to the starting line-up here.

Alex Scott impressed on his full England debut against Croatia but was playing with an injury and has now left the squad, so Myles Lewis-Skelly is expected to partner Elliot Anderson in the middle of the park.

Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon should all start behind Harry Kane, who is set to equal Peter Shilton’s all-time record of 125 England caps.

Rico Lewis has been added to the England squad as a late replacement for his Manchester City teammate Nico O’Reilly, who withdrew from the squad before the win over Croatia.

Czech Republic team news

Ladislav Krejci was sent off in the 3-1 loss to Spain on Saturday so the Wolves man is unavailable for the trip to Wembley.

But playmaker Pavel Sulc, who was shown a red card against England for a high-footed challenge on Anderson, is eligible again after serving a one-match ban.

Former West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will be assessed nearer kick-off as he bids to recover from a knee injury.

England v Czech Republic odds

England are red-hot 1/7 favourites to make it three wins on the bounce.

Czech Republic trade at 18/1 while The Draw is 13/2.

To win Nations League Group A3, England are 3/1 second-favourites behind 1/4 Spain.

In the outright Nations League betting, England are 5/1 third favourites behind 2/1 Spain and 3/1 France.

England v Czech Republic prediction

England should roll over the Czech Republic with ease, but the visitors may just be good for a goal given that they scored in Spain and had another chalked off.

That boosts the price on a home victory considerably, as England to win and Both Teams to Score pays 19/10.

Kane, Bellingham, Gordon and Saka have scored 27 of England’s last 31 goals, a timeframe that stretches back to the start of the summer World Cup.

They’ve also combined for 14 assists in that period.

Bellingham set up three goals against Croatia while Gordon has eight assists in his last 14 matches for club and country.

Both Bellingham and Gordon to assist pays an appealing 8/1.

Czech Republic will surely want to get stuck in after England strolled to victory against Croatia, and the visitors have had two reds cards in their last three matches.

Back Czech Republic to have Over 2.5 Cards at 6/5.