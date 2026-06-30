England v DR Congo: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After picking up seven points out of nine in the group stage, England are now set to face DR Congo in the World Cup round of 32.

DR Congo will be playing a World Cup knockout game for the very first time after an impressive group stage where they drew 1-1 with Portugal, lost 1-0 to Colombia and beat Uzbekistan 3-1.

The winner of the tie will travel to the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to face Mexico or Ecuador in the last 16.

England v DR Congo kick-off time

England v DR Congo kicks off at 5pm BST (noon local) on Wednesday, July 1 at the Atlanta Stadium.

England v DR Congo how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

England team news

England have mainly been impacted by injuries in the right-back position, with Tino Livramento ruled out of the tournament on the eve of the opening match.

Reece James picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of the 0-0 draw against Ghana and will miss the start of the World Cup knockout stage.

In James’ absence, Jarell Quansah filled in at right-back in the 2-0 win against Panama, but he was forced off with a twisted ankle and is now a major doubt for this game.

Djed Spence is expected to start against DR Congo, although Tuchel could shift centre-back Ezri Konsa to the right and bring John Stones back into the team.

Declan Rice was rested against Panama to help manage a calf issue but should now return to the starting XI, with Morgan Rogers likely to drop out.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford will hope they have done enough to reprise their roles on the flanks after coming in for Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon against Panama.

DR Congo team news

DR Congo manager Sebastien Desabre opted to switch to a 4-4-2 formation against Uzbekistan to help them secure the three points they needed to qualify.

But they are expected to revert to the 5-3-2 shape they deployed against Portugal and Colombia, with winger Brian Cipenga set to be replaced by centre-back Steve Kapuadi.

They will play with a front two of Real Betis’ Cedric Bakambu and Newcastle United’s Yoanne Wissa, who has already netted three goals at this World Cup.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe both played for England at Under-21 level but will now play against the Three Lions after switching their international allegiance to DR Congo.

England v DR Congo odds

England are strong 3/10 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16. DR Congo are 15/1, while The Draw is 19/4.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, England are 1/8 to go through. DR Congo are 7/1 to advance to the last 16.

As for the outright betting, England are currently behind France and Argentina but level with Spain as joint-third favourites at 15/2.

England v DR Congo predictions

England were held by African opposition during the group stage, and DR Congo will look to repeat Ghana’s success by sitting deep and congesting the central areas.

While England ranked third for possession average (65.3%) in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, DR Congo ranked 38th (38.5%).

All three of England’s group stage games were level at half-time, with the Croatia game at 2-2 and the following two games both 0-0 at the interval.

The Three Lions may have to bide their time before breaking the deadlock in this game, so we’re backing Draw-England in the Half-Time Full-Time market at 16/5.

DR Congo boast an impressive defensive record, having conceded more than one goal only once in their last 15 matches. That run has included games against Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, Denmark, Portugal and Colombia.

That points us towards a narrow England victory, and 1-0 can be backed at 11/2. Or England to win by a one-goal margin is available at 13/5.

Following his goal against Panama, Harry Kane is England’s all-time top goalscorer at World Cups. But the striker won’t be taking his foot off the gas now and is 4/5 to score anytime.