England v Ghana: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

England had troubling memories of past meetings with Croatia. And although the Three Lions twice conceded first-half equalisers to the Croatians in last Wednesday’s Group L opener, they regrouped at the break and ran out 4-2 winners.

A brace from Harry Kane and further strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford gave England victory in the game most likely to decide who wins the group, and Thomas Tuchel’s men are now considered even bigger challengers to win a first World Cup on foreign soil.

Ghana also started with a win, but they did so in a far less convincing style. Their game against Panama looked all set for a stalemate until Caleb Yirenkyi popped up deep into added time to secure all three points.

England v Ghana kick-off time

England v Ghana kicks off at 9pm BST (3pm local) on Tuesday, June 23 at the Boston Stadium.

England v Ghana how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 8pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

England team news

Bukayo Saka only came off the bench in the win over Croatia, and the Arsenal man may again miss out on the starting XI as England manage his minutes.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice picked up minor niggles in that Dallas victory but appear to be fine after training this week.

Jude Bellingham looks likely to start in the No.10 role again ahead of Morgan Rogers, while Marcus Rashford will be pushing Anthony Gordon for the left-sided attacking slot after banking England’s fourth when being introduced as a second-half substitute against Croatia.

After England conceded twice in their opener, Tuchel may consider breaking up the central defensive partnership of John Stones and Ezri Konsa by bringing Marc Guehi into the starting XI.

Ghana team news

Thomas Partey missed Ghana’s opening win in Toronto after being denied entry into Canada amid ongoing legal issues related to rape and sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

But the midfielder was granted a US visa before the tournament and will be eligible to play in the game against England in Boston, as well as Ghana’s final group game against Croatia in Philadelphia.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi suffered a knock against Panama and is a doubt. Benjamin Asare is his potential replacement between the sticks.

England v Ghana odds

England are just 2/9 to make it two wins out of two. Ghana are 12/1 to upset Tuchel’s men, while the Draw is 5/1.

The Three Lions are 1/14 to top the group, with Ghana 9/1, Croatia 20/1 and Panama 50s.

In the outright betting, England were cut to 11/2 second favourites alongside Spain after their opening win. France top the betting at 4/1.

England v Ghana prediction

After an open game of football against Croatia produced six goals, it could be a very different story against Ghana.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz is a pragmatist first and foremost and his team managed just 38% possession and two shots on target in the narrow win over Panama.

Against England, expect Ghana to retreat even further into their defensive shell and that could make this a rather stodgy encounter.

England should have enough but perhaps this ends in a routine win, a game to tick off rather than another showcase of the Three Lions’ attacking prowess.

A 2-0 victory for England looks the sweet spot and that pays 11/2.

Nico O’Reilly managed a shot on target against Croatia and he’s worth a bet to repeat the feat at 13/10.

The Manchester City man should get forward plenty from left-back with England sure to dominate possession and he can be a potent attacking force.