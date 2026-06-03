England v New Zealand: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After travelling to America, England will step up their preparations for the World Cup with a pre-tournament friendly against New Zealand.

The fixture will be only the third meeting between the two countries’ men’s sides, with England having won two friendly matches back in June 1991.

England have been drawn against Croatia, Ghana and Panama at the World Cup, while New Zealand will face Belgium, Egypt and Iran in the group stage.

England v New Zealand kick-off time

England v New Zealand kicks off at 9pm BST on Saturday, June 6 at the Raymond James Stadium.

England v New Zealand how to watch

England v New Zealand will be shown live in the UK via ITV1, with coverage starting from 8.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

England team news

Having played in the Champions League final, Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka have all been given extra recovery time and won’t be involved against New Zealand.

Dean Henderson was also allowed more rest after playing in Crystal Palace’s Conference League final win over Rayo Vallecano, but the goalkeeper is set to join training this week.

Alongside the World Cup squad, Thomas Tuchel also has Alex Scott, Rio Ngumoha, Josh King, Ethan Nwaneri and Jason Steele in the training camp in Florida.

They could all be involved in the friendly against New Zealand as Tuchel looks to manage the minutes of a number of key players.

Tino Livramento missed Newcastle’s final five Premier League games in 2025-26 due to a thigh injury, but he was fit enough to take part in England’s first training session.

READ: Eze aims to resist walkout again as unlikely England hero emerges – World Cup squad number analysis

New Zealand team news

New Zealand have already played one pre-World Cup friendly, losing 4-0 to Haiti.

Midfielders Ryan Thomas and Joe Bell both missed the game, with the former recovering from a hamstring injury and the latter nursing a calf issue.

Thomas has also been ruled out of the England game, but Bell could return and get some minutes under his belt.

New Zealand captain Chris Wood is coming off an injury-plagued season for Nottingham Forest, but has declared himself fully fit for the World Cup.

England v New Zealand odds

England are currently ranked 81 places above New Zealand in FIFA’s standings and are clear 2/13 favourites to win this friendly.

New Zealand are 20/1 to beat Tuchel’s side, while The Draw is 11/1.

England v New Zealand prediction

Having drawn against Uruguay and lost to Japan in their most recent fixtures, England will want to head into the World Cup with wins from their two pre-tournament friendlies.

The Three Lions should be able to beat New Zealand by a three-goal margin, so back England -2 on the handicaps at 5/4.

New Zealand have been trailing at half-time in three of their last five matches, and that points us towards England/England in the Half-Time/Full-Time market at 4/7.

Tuchel may make wholesale changes to his team at half-time, and the first half to be the highest scoring half is available at 11/5.