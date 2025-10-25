Everton v Tottenham predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

While starting the weekend in 12th spot hardly suggests Everton are ripping it up this season, there is a buzz around the club right now.

That’s due to a more exciting array of attacking options and also the feelgood factor from moving to their new ground: the fantastic Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Not all clubs thrive when moving to a big, shiny, new venue – ask West Ham fans – but Everton are certainly enjoying life at their new home.

They’ve played four Premier League matches so far at Hill Dickinson, winning two and drawing two. After Matchweek 8 they were one of just six sides in the top flight to have an unbeaten home record.

Spurs are likely to test that, though, having won three of their four away games so far since Thomas Frank took over.

Add in Champions League games and Tottenham are yet to lose on the road this term, the battling 0-0 stalemate in Monaco on Wednesday night making it three wins and three draws from their six away fixtures.

How to watch Everton v Tottenham

Everton vs Tottenham kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, October 26 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 will provide full match commentary.

Everton team news

Everton are boosted by the return of Jack Grealish after the on-loan Manchester City frontman had to miss the match against his parent club last weekend.

Grealish, along with Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus, tops the Premier League assists charts this season with four. Carlos Alcaraz looks set to be the man to make way.

With Jarrad Branthwaite experiencing a problem in his recovery from a hamstring injury, Michael Keane will again partner James Tarkowski in central defence.

Beyond that, David Moyes is all set to field what is his strongest XI.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; O’Brien, Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski; Gana, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham’s treatment table is a busy one right now and up to nine players could be missing on Sunday.

The latest to join the casualty list are Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, meaning Frank will have to shuffle his defence again.

In attack, Mathys Tel looks likely to come in for fellow Frenchman Wilson Odobert and Pape Sarr should start again after playing just 30 minutes from the bench in the goalless draw in Monaco.

Brennan Johnson may also come in, adding goal threat to a Spurs side which has managed just one goal in the last two games.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Xavi, Johnson; Tel.

Everton vs Tottenham stats

– Everton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home matches (W5 D7), losing 2-0 to Manchester City in April. They’re unbeaten in all four this season.

– Although they’ve only lost one of their last 12 Premier League away games against Everton (W3 D8), Spurs are winless in their last six visits to the Toffees (D5 L1), losing this exact fixture 3-2 in January.

– Everton have won their last five Premier League matches played on Sundays, all under David Moyes since he returned to the club in January.

– Everton won 3-2 against Tottenham in their last Premier League meeting – they’ve not won consecutively against Spurs since December 2012, in David Moyes’ first spell at the club.

– Tottenham Hotspur have the most away points in the Premier League this season (10 – W3 D1), with 71% of their points this season being won on the road (10/14).

– Although they’ve gone five games without a clean sheet in all competitions, Everton haven’t conceded more than twice in a match since losing 4-0 to Man Utd last December, a run of 37 games.

Everton vs Tottenham predictions

Tottenham certainly look more robust under Thomas Frank after the run of flakey Premier League displays that highlighted their 2024/2025 campaign.

That’s revealed in their two matches – both away – after Champions League outings which have produced a 2-2 draw at Brighton and a 2-1 win at Leeds.

So although Everton will be fresher, Tottenham have it in them to earn a draw.

The draw, priced at 23/10, has certainly been the best way to play this fixture as five of the last six meetings between the pair on Merseyside have ended in a stalemate.

Everton have plenty of flair going forward but, in Beto, lack the striker to finish moves off.

In truth, Tottenham have a similar problem in the No.9 position so the 1-1 draw on Sunday makes plenty of sense.

For an individual player bet, a Jack Grealish assist at 3/1 has some definite appeal.