Everton v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Everton have banked four points out of six so far after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at home and drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth but there’s a sense of fury among the fanbase after a disappointing transfer window left them with just one recognised striker and limited options elsewhere.

Manchester United, meanwhile, threatened to be contenders for early-season crisis club after losing 2-0 at Hull and then falling 1-0 behind to Ipswich. But, inspired by a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, United ran out 5-2 winners last weekend to show how quickly things change.

It makes this an intriguing fixture. The winner should have a strong sense of satisfaction after two wins out of three to start the season, but the loser will certainly feel the heat. That’s the knife-edge clubs operate on these days.

Everton v Man Utd kick-off time

Everton v Man Utd kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, September 6 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton v Man Utd how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Everton team news

Thierno Barry will lead the line as there’s no-one else who can do!

At least Everton have Jack Grealish back on board to boost their creative output and the on-loan Manchester City man should start.

Brennan Johnson is likely to come in for the departed Iliman Ndiaye, while summer signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles will most likely begin the game on the bench.

The only injury doubt for the Toffees is Christian Norgaard, who signed from Arsenal in the summer but is yet to make his debut for the club.

Man Utd team news

New signing Carlos Baleba is still a couple of weeks away from recovering from an ankle injury, so United will have to wait before unveiling their central midfielder.

Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo will also definitely miss the match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

United didn’t sign a left-back in the summer transfer window and will be hoping that Luke Shaw passes a late fitness test after picking up a slight injury in the win over Ipswicg Town.

Mason Mount is yet to feature in 2026/27 due to a hamstring injury, but the midfielder has been involved in training and could be back in the matchday squad.

Benjamin Sesko, who scored the winning goal in this fixture in February, missed pre-season and has been limited to substitute appearances this campaign.

The striker is now close to full fitness and could potentially feature from the start, which would see one of Matheus Cunha or Marcus Rashford drop to the bench.

Everton v Man Utd odds

Man Utd are favourites to win the match at 6/5.

Everton are 9/4 while The Draw is 5/2.

In the title betting, United are 20/1 fourth favourites having started the season at 9/1. Everton are 6/5 to finish in the Top 10.

Everton v Man Utd prediction

Everton’s lack of striking options could come back to bite them immediately even though United have conceded twice in both their two opening games.

The Toffees might be good for a goal but United have enough attacking power to outscore them.

This is a fixture the Red Devils have dominated – they’ve won six of their previous eight Premier League meetings and lost just three of the last 22 – so back United to win and Both Teams to Score at 14/5.

Bruno Fernandes made the headlines for his goalscoring heroics against Ipswich but let’s recall that he registered a record-breaking 21 assists in the Premier League last season.

Fernandes is 11/4 to set one up for a teammate on Sunday.

Where are the Everton goals going to come from? It looks set to be a struggle but set-pieces offer a way in so James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are attractively priced at 14/1 and 16/1 respectively to score anytime.

Tarkowski nabbed the equaliser at Bournemouth last week.