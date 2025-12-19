Everton play host to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, December 20.

Arsenal continue to set the pace in the Premier League but after looking imperious and impenetrable, cracks have started to appear.

After losing to Aston Villa following dropped points in draws against Sunderland and Chelsea, a home game against rock-bottom Wolves looked an obvious chance to rack up a big score and send a sign to the chasing pack.

But the Gunners so nearly fluffed their lines. Ahead through an unfortunate Wolves own goal, the visitors sent shockwaves through the Emirates with a last-gasp equaliser.

To their credit, Arsenal responded with an injury-time goal of their own to nick the points but there were reportedly strong words in the home dressing room afterwards.

Everton have given the Gunners some tough times in recent years and Goodison proved something of a bogey ground with Arsenal losing four and winning just one of their last seven visits there.

Mikel Arteta will hope to have more success at the Hill Dickinson where Everton have won four and drawn two of their eight home Premier League matches since moving to the impressive new ground.

In truth, their results there of late have been hugely contrasting with the last four showing a 3-0 loss to Spurs, a 2-0 win over Fulham, a 4-1 defeat by Newcastle and a 3-0 success over Nottingham Forest last time.

How to watch Everton v Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, December 20 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Everton team news

The Africa Cup of Nations will affect lots of Premier League teams but Everton are one of the hardest hit with Senegal duo Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye both heading off to Morocco.

Another key name, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, is also a major doubt after limping off against Chelsea last weekend.

In defence, Jarrad Branthwaite is still missing with a hamstring injury while skipper Seamus Coleman has the same problem.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner; Iroegbunam; McNeil, Grealish, Alcaraz; Barry.

Arsenal team news

In defence, William Saliba returned against Wolves but Gabriel’s continued absence has affected the Gunners at both ends of the field while Cristhian Mosquera is out with a groin issue.

Ben White added to Arteta’s defensive headaches after limping off with a hamstring problem against Wolves but Riccardo Calafiori is available again after serving a ban.

Kai Havertz (knee) remains sidelined while teenage prodigy Max Dowman is out with a foot problem.

But Arteta does have options up front after the recent return of Gabriel Jesus, who played a key role in the winner against Wolves.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Madueke.

Everton vs Arsenal stats

– Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games against Arsenal (D2 L3), having won four of their five against them before this (L1).

– Under Arsène Wenger (between October 1996 and May 2018), Arsenal won more Premier League away games against Everton than they did any other side (11). Since the Frenchman’s departure, they’ve won just one of their seven visits to the Toffees (D2 L4).

– Victory for Arsenal will see them top of the table at Christmas for the third time in the last four seasons, having done so just twice in the first 30 Premier League campaigns. However, the Gunners have gone on to finish either 2nd (2002-03, 2022-23, 2023-24) or 3rd (2007-08) on each of those previous four occasions.

– Everton have lost all five of their Premier League games against teams competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, accounting for 83% of their defeats this term (5/6) including both of their home losses (0-3 v Tottenham, 1-4 v Newcastle).

– Arsenal have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven Premier League away games, including each of the last three in a row.

– Leandro Trossard has scored both of Arsenal’s away goals against Everton in the last two Premier League seasons.

– Leandro Trossard has been involved in nine goals in his last nine away Premier League appearances for Arsenal (6 goals, 3 assists), scoring (3) or assisting (1) in each of his last four.

Everton vs Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have had a rare week off due to their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace being moved to next Tuesday.

And that might just freshen them up here against an Everton side who have been hit by AFCON call-ups.

The 8/13 seems short but Arsenal may be worth a look in the winning margin markets given that David Moyes’ men tend to lose by big scorelines when it’s not their day.

Split stakes between Arsenal to win by 2 goals at 7/2 and Arsenal to win by 3 goals at 7/1.

With Ndiaye absent and Dewsbury-Hall a major doubt, Everton’s creativity will be severely impacted so Arsenal to win to nil at 13/8 is another option as they seek the victory that will secure No.1 spot at Christmas.

Bukayo Saka was the Gunners’ best player against Wolves and is the most reliable anytime goalscorer selection at 12/5.