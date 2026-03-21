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It’s sixth v eighth at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening and not many would have had just two places separating this pair with just eight matches of the Premier League season to go.

Everton have overperformed expectations in many eyes even though there was always a good chance that David Moyes would make a big impact.

But Chelsea are something of a curate’s egg, mixing good and bad and finding themselves with a manager that no-one could have seen being in the Stamford Bridge hotseat at this crucial part of the campaign.

Liam Rosenior has been handed a tough fixture list but going out of the Champions League 8-2 on aggregate to PSG was a huge reality check even though the French side are holders.

Either side of that schooling, Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle and it means they’re in grave danger of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea need to get motoring having secured just five points from the last 15 while Everton have banked six from the last nine and were unlucky not to take something away at Arsenal next weekend.

How to watch Everton v Chelsea

Everton v Chelsea kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, March 21 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 17:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Everton team news

Central defenders James Tarkowski and Jarran Branthwaite missed the Arsenal game but Moyes is “hopeful” that the duo could play a part.

Jack Grealish is a long-term absentee while forward Tyrique George is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Carlos Alcaraz has missed the last four games and is again expected to be sidelined.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; Garner, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; McNeill, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will again be without skipper Reece James due to a hamstring injury. The captain didn’t make the PSG game and was clearly missed.

Defenders Levi Colwill and Trevor Chalobah are also missing, the latter set to be out for around six weeks after being stretchered off in midweek.

Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile could return following illness while Jamie Gittens will be assessed for a hamstring injury.

Back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen needs a minor operation and isn’t available.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Acheampong, Sarr, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro.

Everton v Chelsea stats

– Everton have lost just one of their last eight Premier League home games against Chelsea (W5 D2), going down 1-0 in August 2022.

– Everton have failed to score in 12 of their last 19 Premier League games against Chelsea, including each of the last four in a row.

– Following their 2-0 win in December, Chelsea are looking to complete the league double over Everton for the first time since 2016-17.

– Following their 2-0 win against Burnley at the start of the month, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

– Having kept a clean sheet in their first Premier League game under Liam Rosenior (2-0 v Brentford), the Blues have now conceded in each of their last eight.

– Chelsea have made 96 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season, the most of any side and already more than they did in the whole of last season (95).

– Chelsea’s Joao Pedro has been involved in eight goals in his last eight appearances away from home in all competitions (7 goals, 1 assist).

Everton v Chelsea predictions

This looks a tricky game to call and can be argued either way.

Everton are in good form but, despite the new stadium, they’ve done their best work on the road.

The Toffees have already lost six matches at Hill Dickinson and, for all their failings, Chelsea are a dangerous outfit on their travels.

With 30 away goals so far, Chelsea are the highest scorers on the road.

They’ve registered 18 times in their last six away fixtures and therefore some goalscorer bets appeal.

Joao Pedro has seven goals in his last eight away games, while penalty-taker Cole Palmer boasts four goals from his last three away games.

Backing both in an anytime goalscorer double pays around 13/2.

For Everton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has netted three times in his last six home games, so is value at 9/2 to wheel away in celebration once more.