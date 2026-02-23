This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United make their maiden trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium as they look to get back to winning ways against Everton.

Neither side are in any European competitions this season and they didn’t play in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ve had a substantial 13-day rest since their last game.

Everton lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth in their last outing, while United came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

United’s draw ended a four-game winning run under interim boss Michael Carrick, who is yet to taste defeat across either of his spells in the United dugout.

The Red Devils want to secure a place in next season’s Champions League and are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Everton sit four places below them and have aspirations of qualifying for European football for the first time since 2017-18.

But their most impressive performances this season have come away from home, including the 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Everton had to play with 10 men for the majority of the game after Idrissa Gueye was sent off for hitting Michael Keane, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s stunning strike gave them all three points.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd

Everton v Man Utd kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday, February 23 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Everton team news

Jake O’Brien isn’t available for selection, as he serves a one-game ban for a red card he picked up in Everton’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month.

The Toffees are also without Jack Grealish, who recently underwent surgery on a foot injury and is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Seamus Coleman has not featured for Everton since their 1-0 win at Old Trafford in November, but David Moyes has confirmed the right-back is now ready to make a return.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Man Utd team news

Harry Maguire appeared to suffer a hamstring issue in the draw with West Ham, but has since taken part in first-team training and is expected to start against Everton.

Fellow centre-back Matthijs De Ligt remains on the sidelines, having missed United’s last 14 games in all competitions with a back injury.

Patrick Dorgu is out with a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-2 win over Arsenal last month, with reports suggesting that he won’t be back until after the March international break.

Mason Mount has missed United’s last three games due to a knock that he suffered in training, but could be in line for a return to the matchday squad against Everton.

Carrick has named the same starting line-up in three consecutive Premier League games, the first time a United manager has done that since May 2023.

But Benjamin Sesko will be pushing to make his first start under Carrick after coming off the bench to score against Fulham and West Ham.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Everton v Man Utd stats

– Following their 1-0 win at Old Trafford in November, Everton are looking to complete just their second Premier League double over Manchester United. Their first coming in the 2013-14 season when Moyes was in the United dugout.

– Since that defeat, United have scored in 15 consecutive games in all competitions.

– Everton have lost five of their last nine Premier League home games (W2 D2), as many as they had in their previous 28 (W12 D11).

– Manchester United have more away wins (19) and more wins overall (42) against Everton than any team has against another in Premier League history.

– United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (W5 D4), their longest run without defeat since a 14-game streak between January and May 2021.

– With four wins and three draws, United are averaging 2.14 points per game in 2026, which is more than any other Premier League team.

– Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 10 goals in his last nine away Premier League appearances (2 goals, 8 assists).

– Fernandes has eight away assists this season and that is the joint most by a United player in a single season, along with Ryan Giggs in 2001-02.

– Fernandes has made 12 Premier League appearances against Everton and has registered six goals and five assists against them.

Everton v Man Utd prediction

Having won 1-0 away at Old Trafford earlier this season, Everton know they can frustrate United’s forwards and they’ll hope to keep all 11 players on the pitch this time.

But a lot has changed since that fixture, and United’s improved form under Carrick leads us to back an away win at 1/1.

We’re still expecting a close game and both teams to score is available at 4/6, which has worked in 13 of United’s 14 away games in 2025-26.

Fernandes has been in great form under Carrick and Everton are one of his favourite opponents. He’s 21/20 to score or assist.

If Sesko isn’t named in the starting line-up, the striker could be a super-sub for United once again. He’s 11/2 to be the last goalscorer.