Everton vs West Ham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Life has been good for Everton since they traded Goodison for the Hill Dickinson Stadium and they look to continue their good start to the season when they host struggling West Ham on Monday night.

The return of the ‘Moyesiah’ has given Toffees fans plenty to cheer about in recent months despite their Carabao Cup exit midweek and he now takes on a side that has regressed since his departure.

The Hammers lie in the bottom three, having lost four of five games this season and speculation has been mounting over the future of boss Graham Potter following that start.

The East London outfit removed Moyes just over a year ago, just a year after he led them to the Europa Conference League trophy, and since then Julen Lopategui and Potter have struggled despite heavy investment.

The pressure is on Potter and Everton, who played well in derby defeat last week, will present a big challenge under the lights on Monday.

You’ll be able to follow the match on our live score centre.

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite is still out for Everton with a thigh injury, while Merlin Rohl is unavailable with a groin injury.

Jack Grealish will likely line up for the Toffees, while James Tarkowski will likely line up with Michael Keane in the centre of defence.

Everton expected line-up

West Ham team news

Tomas Soucek is suspended for the Hammers, serving the second of his three-match suspension after being sent off against Tottenham.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out with a stomach issue, but he should return for the Hammers next week.

Niclas Fulkrug will likely be selected to lead the line over Callum Wilson.

West Ham expected line-up

Everton vs West Ham: How to watch and listen

The game is live as part of Sky’s Monday Night Football, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 18.30 ahead of a 20.00 kick-off. There will be live radio coverage on Talksport.

Everton vs West Ham stats

Everton have won just three of their last 10 against the Hammers (2 D, 5 L).

The last two games between the pair finished with draws, with their final duel with Everton ending in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have seen a 1-0 scoreline.

Sam Barrott is the referee for this one, he has taken charge of three Premier League games this season including the 1-1 draw between Sunderland and Aston Villa last week, which included a red card for Reinildo Mandava.

Everton vs West Ham prediction

Despite recent history being on the side of the Hammers in recent seasons, we’re expecting the Toffees to strike back.

Everton have started the season well and at the time of writing, it feels like the two sides are travelling in opposite trajectories.

Everton to win looks like a worthwhile bet, meanwhile Grealish will fancy his chances of adding to his four assists this season against a leaky Hammers defence, so Grealish to assist looks to be a bet that presents good value.