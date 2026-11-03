Fenerbahce v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Liverpool will see a familiar face in their Champions League clash against Fenerbahce, who have Dirk Kuyt as their interim manager.

The former Liverpool striker lost 2-1 at home to Goztepe in his first game in charge, and the Super Lig side have just two points from their opening three games in the Champions League.

The Reds also come into this match after a home defeat at the weekend, but they have won all three of their Champions League games this season.

Fenerbahce v Liverpool kick-off time

Fenerbahce v Liverpool kicks off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday, November 4 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Fenerbahce v Liverpool how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 5pm.

TalkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Fenerbahce team news

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood missed the 2-1 defeat to Goztepe due to illness, but has since returned to training and is expected to start against Liverpool.

He is one of several former Premier League players who will be in their matchday squad, including Ederson, Nelson Semedo, N’Golo Kante, Matteo Guendouzi and Romelu Lukaku.

But Nathan Ake and Marco Asensio won’t be involved as they are currently sidelined due to respective muscle and knee injuries.

Kojo Peprah Oppong picked up a muscle injury against Goztepe and Jayden Oosterwolde hasn’t played since August, leaving Milan Skriniar and Yigit Demir as their only available centre-backs.

Liverpool team news

Ryan Gravenberch remained an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal after picking up a heel injury, and he hasn’t travelled with the squad to Turkey.

Trey Nyoni came in for the Netherlands international against the Gunners, but may lose his place in the starting line-up here.

Dominik Szoboszlai will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench at the weekend, while winger Victor Munoz also made his return from injury with a substitute appearance.

Right-back options Conor Bradley (knee) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) remain sidelined, so Ronald Araujo should continue on the right of the back four.

Konstantinos Tsimikas is expected to replace Milos Kerkez on the opposite flank, while Giovanni Leoni’s return to team training has been delayed until the November international break.

Liverpool have been carefully managing Alexander Isak’s minutes in recent weeks and with Hugo Ekitike still recovering from a long-term Achilles injury, Lewis Koumas could start his third successive game in the Champions League.

Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa weren’t named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad, so they’re currently ineligible to play in the competition.

Fenerbahce v Liverpool odds

Liverpool are 11/20 favourites to make it 12 points out of 12 from their opening four games in this season’s Champions League.

Fenerbahce are 49/10 to pick up their first win of the Champions League campaign, while The Draw is 19/5.

In the outright betting, Liverpool are sixth favourites to win the Champions League and are quoted at 20/1.

Fenerbahce v Liverpool prediction

Fenerbahce began their Champions League campaign with a respectable 1-1 draw at home to Roma, but then lost 6-0 away at Aston Villa and threw away a two-goal lead to draw at home to Slavia Prague.

They’ve since had back-to-back 2-1 defeats in the Turkish Super Lig, so Liverpool should be too strong for the out-of-form hosts.

The Reds sit third in the Champions League table following wins at home to Spanish pair Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, as well as a 6-3 victory away at LASK.

They are currently the joint-second top goalscorers in the competition with 12 goals, but are also the only team in the top eight to concede seven goals.

Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score has proven to be a successful combo in each of their three Champions League games this season. We’re backing it to come in again at 17/10.

The Reds have scored at least three goals in three of their last four away games in the league phase. Over 2.5 goals for Liverpool can be backed at 11/8.

For the correct score, a 3-1 victory for the away side is available at 10/1.

We’re also leaning towards Liverpool -1.5 on the handicaps at 13/10, and that will come in if they win by at least a two-goal margin.

Bradley Barcola got off the mark for Liverpool with a hat-trick in the win at LASK, and he now has five goals across his last four starts in the Champions League.

The France international is 9/5 to get on the scoresheet against Fenerbahce.

Florian Wirtz set up one of Barcola’s goals against LASK and also came off the bench to net their fourth goal against Villarreal. He’s 20/21 to score or assist here.

Araujo has scored in back-to-back Champions League games, and the defender is 10/1 to make it three in a row.