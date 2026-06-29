France v Sweden: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

France started the World Cup as joint-favourites with Spain and have absolutely justified that status with three wins out of three: 3-1 v Senegal, 3-0 v Iraq and 4-1 v Norway.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace in both of those first two games before Ousmane Dembele joined him on four goals for the tournament by netting a hat-trick against the Norwegians. That win saw France become just one of three sides alongside co-hosts Mexico and holders Argentina to bank maximum points in the group phase.

Sweden took advantage of some terrible defending to thump Tunisia 5-1 but were then on the wrong end of that same scoreline against the Netherlands. A 1-1 draw with Japan allowed them to qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

France v Sweden kick-off time

France v Sweden kicks off at 10pm BST (5pm local) on Tuesday, June 30 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

France v Sweden how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 9pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

France team news

After starting the first two games, Arsenal defender William Saliba missed the win over Norway due to an ongoing back problem.

Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix could step in again if Saliba doesn’t make it.

Marcus Thuram, only a fringe player so far, should be available after a calf issue was dismissed as just minor fatigue.

Sweden team news

Sweden have lost the services of key central defender Isak Hien after he picked up a hamstring injury against Japan.

Victor Lindelof was substituted in the same game but revealed later that it was cramp and there were no problems after treatment.

France v Sweden odds

France are hot 2/7 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the last 16.

Sweden are big 11/1 outsiders while The Draw is 5/1.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, France are just 1/8 to go through. Sweden are 6/1 to advance.

In the outright market, France have cemented their place at the front of the betting and are 3/1 favourites to win the World Cup for a third time ahead of 4/1 Argentina.

France v Sweden prediction

Graham Potter has done a fine job with Sweden after rescuing their faltering qualifying campaign and kicking off the World Cup with a thumping 5-1 win.

But this is where the journey ends after their limitations – especially in defence – were exposed by the Netherlands and, to a lesser extent, Japan.

France have a frightening forward line and it would still be the envy of everyone else in the tournament even if Mbappe wasn’t there. Take out star players from other top teams and you couldn’t say the same.

That said, Sweden also have more going forward than past generations with Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga and Yasin Ayari all on the scoresheet so far.

That suggests there’s value in backing France to win and Both Teams to Score. It pays 15/8 and is a huge jump from the basic French win price of 2/7.

For a goalscorer double, try France hat-trick hero Dembele and Sweden’s Elanga. Both to net anytime pays 18/1.