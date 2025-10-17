This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Fulham welcome Arsenal to Craven Cottage on Saturday evening, looking to stop the slide after back-to-back defeats on the road.

Marco Silva’s side led at Bournemouth last time out before collapsing late on, conceding three goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 3-1. It summed up their current struggles.

Injuries have hit hard up front, with both Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez sidelined. Although despite being without a recognised striker, they remain unbeaten at home.

Arsenal arrive full of confidence and top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s side have dropped just five points all season, with a gritty draw against Manchester City followed by clean-sheet wins over Newcastle and West Ham.

The Gunners’ balance looks right. They have scored in every league game, tightened defensively, and shown control in key moments.

Recent visits to Craven Cottage have been awkward, with Arsenal winless in the last two, but they will fancy ending that run.

Fulham’s home numbers from last season show one of the weaker xG records in the division, and their set-piece defence remains suspect — a problem against this Arsenal side.

How to watch and listen

Kick off is 17:30 BST on Saturday at Craven Cottage. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go in the UK.

Fulham team news

Fulham are still short in attack, with injured pair Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez both struggling.

Sasa Lukic is also missing for around a month, leaving a gap in midfield that Tom Cairney should fill.

Jimenez is pushing for a late fitness check but remains a doubt, while Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze are options if Silva sticks with a front two.

The defensive unit should stay settled in a back three.

Fulham expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Leno; Diop, Andersen, Bassey; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Iwobi, King; Jimenez

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta remains without Martin Odegaard, who suffered an MCL injury and faces a spell out.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Piero Hincapie are also unavailable, though the latter is nearing fitness.

Bukayo Saka is back and fully fit, while Eberechi Eze continues in the No.10 role.

Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres complete the front line, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi anchoring midfield.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Fulham vs Arsenal stats

– Fulham have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Arsenal (D4 L9), conceding in each of the last 20.

– Arsenal have not won at Craven Cottage in their last two visits (D1 L1) after winning five in a row prior to that.

– Arsenal have lost one of their last 18 London derbies in the league (W13 D4).

– Fulham have won both of their last two Premier League home games and are unbeaten at Craven Cottage this season.

– Arsenal have conceded just one goal from open play in the league this term.

– Fulham have conceded three goals in each of their last two matches.

– Arsenal have scored exactly two goals in five of their last six competitive games.

– Gabriel Magalhaes has scored in three of his last four matches against Fulham.

Fulham vs Arsenal predictions

Arsenal are backed to record another routine win against Fulham in the Premier League

Fulham’s resilience at home faces its biggest test yet. Silva’s side have competed in spells but continue to struggle once pressure builds, and with no recognised striker, chances may be scarce.

Arsenal look ruthless right now. They’re dictating games, defending cleanly, and spreading the goals around. Their set-piece strength should trouble Fulham, who can be vulnerable in those situations.

Bukayo Saka’s return adds another layer of threat on the right, and Gabriel’s aerial presence makes him a live danger from corners.

Fulham might keep it tight early on, but Arsenal’s intensity and control should tell as the game opens up. Everything points to another composed, clinical display from the leaders.