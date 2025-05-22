Fulham vs Man City prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage with Champions League football on the line.

Fulham’s slim hopes of a European place are gone, but Marco Silva’s men would love nothing more than to spoil City’s final day. A comeback win over Brentford showed there’s still some fight in this side, especially in front of their fans.

City, meanwhile, arrive with work to do. Pep Guardiola’s side need at least a point to guarantee a top-five finish and confirm their Champions League spot after a rare trophyless season.

They responded well to FA Cup disappointment with a routine win over Bournemouth midweek, but the pressure remains. Any slip-up could allow Newcastle, Villa or Chelsea to leapfrog them.

Craven Cottage has seen a few big scalps this season, including Liverpool and Tottenham, and Fulham have a history of making life awkward for the top sides. They’ve scored in every home game against the top five this season.

City, though, have won each of their last 17 games against Fulham in all competitions. It’s hard to ignore the gulf in quality, even if Silva’s side make it competitive early on.





Fulham vs Man City prediction

This feels like a game where both sides are likely to play with a bit of freedom. City need a result, but Fulham have no reason to sit deep and defend. They’ve repeatedly shown that they’re capable of hurting the top sides when they’re brave in possession.

City’s form is strong with five wins in their last six league games, with just four goals conceded in that run.

Guardiola’s side have rediscovered their structure defensively and still control games with relentless midfield dominance. Even with rotation, the standard rarely drops.

But Fulham will fancy their chances of scoring. They’ve netted in seven of their last eight at home and have already breached Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham at Craven Cottage this season.

With Raul Jimenez in form and attacking midfielders drifting between the lines, they have the tools to test City.

That makes both teams to score a strong angle. But the head-to-head record is impossible to ignore, as City have won 17 straight meetings with Fulham and are used to handling this fixture, even when not at their best.

We’re backing City to win and both teams to score. A scoreline of 3-1 or 2-1 fits the pattern, and there’s enough evidence to suggest this won’t be a walk in the park.

Fulham team news

Rodrigo Muniz, Harrison Reed, Reiss Nelson and Timothy Castagne are all ruled out.

Tom Cairney could make his final home appearance at Craven Cottage, but he’s not expected to start.

Sasa Lukic is available and expected to start alongside Sander Berge, with Harry Wilson, Emil Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi ahead of them.

Raul Jimenez leads the line after scoring in back-to-back games.

Fulham expected line-up

Leno – Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson – Berge, Lukic – Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi – Jimenez

Man City team news

Mateo Kovacic is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth.

John Stones remains out, while Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are doubts.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start in what will be his final game for City as he joins Bernardo Silva and Omar Marmoush in advanced roles.

Guardiola may still rotate slightly, but the core of the team should remain. Nico Gonzalez should see minutes alongside Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Man City expected line-up

Ederson – Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly – Gonzalez, Gundogan – Bernardo, De Bruyne, Marmoush – Haaland

Fulham vs Man City: How to watch and listen

Fulham vs Man City kicks off at 4.00pm on Sunday, May 25, but will not be televised live in the UK. Commentary will be available on local radio and club TV channels.





Fulham vs Man City stats

– Fulham are winless in 23 matches against Man City, losing each of the last 17 meetings across all competitions.

– Fulham have won just one of their 16 Premier League home games vs City (D5, L10), last winning in 2005 under Chris Coleman.

– Fulham have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six home matches.

– Fulham have scored in seven of their last eight home games vs top-half opposition

– Man City have kept five clean sheets in their last six Premier League games.

– Erling Haaland has five goals in five appearances against Fulham.

– Man City have won their final Premier League match in nine of the last 11 seasons.

– Fulham have won just one of their last six matches on the final day.