Fulham v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Unai Emery has taken charge of eight matches against Fulham and he’s won the lot. But can he keep that record going in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off given that Aston Villa have managed just one win in their last seven Premier League away games?

That poor road form threatened to hit Aston Villa’s seemingly safe position in the Champions League spots but Chelsea’s disastrous run means a top-five finish looks very much on the cards for the Villans.

Fulham start the game in 12th but could spring into the top half of the table by banking three points. Only the top four have won more home games than Marco Silva’s men so the Craven Cottage crowd will be hopeful.

Fulham v Aston Villa kick-off time

Fulham v Aston Villa kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Sunday, April 25 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 12pm.

Fulham team news

Kenny Tete and Kevin are the only confirmed absentees for Fulham.

Alex Iwobi was taken off with a thigh injury in the 0-0 draw at Brentford last time and is a doubt.

Aston Villa team news

Boubacar Kamara’s knee injury will once again keep him out but otherwise the treatment room at Villa Park is virtually empty.

Fulham v Aston Villa odds

Despite their poor away form, Villa are 6/4 favourites to win the match.

Fulham are 7/4 to record their 10th home Premier League win of the campaign while The Draw is 13/5.

Aston Villa are just 1/50 to finish in the top five. They’re eight points clear of Brighton in sixth and have a game in hand.

Fulham v Aston Villa prediction

Villa have won their last six Premier League games against Fulham but circumstances suggest that run stops here.

The Villans have been unreliable on the road and, with their top five spot almost certain, Emery will also have one eye on their two-legged Europa League semi-final with Nottingham Forest. The first leg is on Thursday.

In total, 29 of Fulham’s tally of 45 points have been won at home and they’ve taken victory in two of their last three at Craven Cottage.

It should be tight but Fulham to edge it 2-1 at 10/1 is the call.

Harry Wilson is prolific at home and has netted in six of his last seven in front of the Fulham faithful. The Welshman is the best anytime goalscorer option so back him at 23/10 to ping in another.