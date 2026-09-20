Fulham v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Manchester United will look to bounce back when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to 10-man Manchester City in the Premier League and then surrendered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat against Brighton.

Fulham lost their opening three Premier League games under Alvaro Arbeloa, but drew 0-0 away at Liverpool last weekend before winning 3-2 against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Fulham v Man Utd kick-off time

Fulham v Man Utd kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, September 20 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham v Man Utd how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Fulham team news

After making nine changes to his team for the Carabao Cup win, Arbeloa is likely to revert back to the side that drew at Liverpool last weekend.

Bernd Leno will start between the sticks, behind a back four of Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson.

Sander Berge was linked with a move to United in the summer but remained at Craven Cottage and will partner Shea Charles in the middle of the park.

Joshua King is set to play just ahead of them in the No.10 role, with Oscar Bobb and Alex Iwobi out wide and Gonzalo Garcia leading the line.

Kenny Tete won’t play against United as the full-back is observing concussion protocols after being hit in the face by the ball at Anfield.

Club captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined following surgery on a minor knee injury last month, while Ryan Sessesgon will face a late fitness test after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

Man Utd team news

Carlos Baleba is yet to make his United debut since his £70million move from Brighton, but he has travelled to London and could be named on the bench at Craven Cottage.

Matthijs de Ligt hasn’t played for United since November 2025 due to a long-term back injury, but could also be named in the matchday squad.

Luke Shaw has missed United’s last three games and will face a late fitness test in London. If he isn’t available, Patrick Dorgu or Noussair Mazraoui will start at left-back.

But Benjamin Sesko wasn’t spotted boarding the train to London, so Matheus Cunha is expected to lead the line for United.

Despite scoring in the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton in midweek, Shea Lacey and Mason Mount are likely to be replaced by Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

Senne Lammens, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo should also reclaim their places in the starting line-up, with Karl Darlow, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Andrey Santos dropping out.

Amad and Tom Heaton are set to return after the international break, while Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee.

Fulham v Man Utd odds

Man Utd are 21/20 favourites to win all three points at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are 13/5 to record their first Premier League win of the season, while The Draw is 3/1.

Despite a difficult start to the campaign, Man Utd are 1/1 to finish the season in the top five.

Fulham v Man Utd prediction

Fulham produced a solid away performance against Liverpool last weekend, but they still enter this game at the bottom of the Premier League table.

United are only seven places above the Cottagers and both sides really need to go into the upcoming international break with all three points, so this could be a very open game.

Fulham’s two home Premier League games this season, against Chelsea and Crystal Palace, have both ended in 3-2 defeats. United drew 2-2 in their last away game, so Over 3.5 goals is a good option at 11/8.

United do look poor defensively, but they still have a lot of attacking talent and are also unbeaten in their last 10 trips to Craven Cottage with eight wins and two draws.

That leads us to back a United win and Both Teams to Score at 12/5. A repeat of the 3-2 scoreline from the Old Trafford back in February is available at 20/1.

Fernandes enjoys his trips to the capital and has five assists across his last five Premier League appearances in London. He’s 12/5 to set up a goal against Fulham.

Cunha has four goals and an assist in six Premier League appearances against Fulham and is expected to play through the middle for United.

The Brazil international is 11/5 to score anytime.

Gonzalo Garcia has netted two goals since joining Fulham from Real Madrid, and both have come at Craven Cottage.

The 6ft striker should get a number of opportunities against United’s fragile defence, and is 21/10 to score anytime.