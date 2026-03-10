This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Despite a series of domestic wobbles, Liverpool have looked strong in Europe for the most part this season.

Their players seem to prefer the purer, less set piece-based challenge and six wins out of eight propelled the Reds to third place in the final 36-team Champions League table.

But one of their two defeats came away at Galatasaray and they return to RAMS Park on Tuesday evening looking to make amends.

Galatasaray only managed 20th place in the league table but that was enough to secure a playoff spot.

And despite being underdogs to progress, they shocked Juventus 7-5 on aggregate, winning the home leg 5-2 after trailing at the break.

In other words, Liverpool need to give their opponents plenty of respect going into this last-16 tie.

The winners of it will face either Chelsea or defending champions PSG.

How to watch Galatasaray v Liverpool

Galatasaray v Liverpool kicks off at 17:45pm GMT on Tuesday, March 10 at RAMS Park. The game will be shown live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 17:00

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk should have a full squad to choose from.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was sent off against Besiktas at the weekend but that ban only applies domestically.

Liverpool will again be wary of striker Victor Osimhen, who scored the only goal when Galatasaray beat the Reds last time.

Galatasaray expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Akgun, Lang; Osimhen.

Liverpool team news

The Reds were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that goalkeeper Alisson is out after suffering a twinge in training.

Giorgi Mamardashvili stands in and the hostile atmosphere won’t come as a shock given that the Georgian played most of the second half of the September meeting after Alisson went off injured.

There were also doubts over midfielder Alexis Mac Allister but the Argentine returned to training on Monday so is fit.

Florian Wirtz played the final 21 minutes in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Wolves on Friday after missing the previous three games so could be used from the bench again.

There are calls for Ryo Ngumoha to be given a starting berth after several lively displays but it’s doubtful Arne Slot would go with the teenager here.

That means Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah should support Hugo Ekitike in attack. Federico Chiesa won’t be available from the bench after suffering a knock.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-3-3) Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Galatasaray v Liverpool stats

– Galatasaray have only lost one of their last nine home games against English clubs in all European competition (W5 D3), going down 1-4 to Arsenal in December 2014.

– Liverpool have won just one of five previous UEFA Champions League meetings with Galatasaray (D2 L2), a win rate of 20% – their joint-lowest against any side they have faced 5+ times in the competition (also 20% v Chelsea).

– Galatasaray have only lost two of their 22 home matches in the knockout stages of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (W13 D7), and are unbeaten in their last 10 (W6 D4).

– Liverpool have lost four of their last five matches in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (W1).

– In terms of starting XI average age, Galatasaray are the oldest side remaining in this season’s UEFA Champions League (28y 273d).

– Victor Osimhen has scored seven goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances for Galatasaray this season.

Galatasaray v Liverpool predictions

While Liverpool should come through over two legs – their task at Anfield is made easier by Galatasaray having their away fans banned – this could be a tricky night.

Liverpool have already lost 1-0 at RAMS Park this season and, in truth, Galatasaray could have won that game by more.

However, that defeat came on the back of a last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace and was part of a terrible run for Liverpool which saw them lose nine times in 12 matches.

But one thing that persists with this Reds side is they’re slow starters and that gives scope for Gala to grab the opening goal.

And the man most likely to get it has to be striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has a great record in this tournament and is worth a punt at 11/2 for first goalscorer.

Using a similar line of thinking, also take the juicy odds on the hosts leading at the break before Liverpool fight back to level things up in the second half.

The Galatasaray/Draw option in the Half Time/Full Time market pays 16/1.